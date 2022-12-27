Stewards of Colorado's biggest mountains have released their progress report from the 2022 season of trail building and maintenance.
The annual report included details on the launch of a project that Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI) expects to be its "largest, most expensive and most technically challenging project to date."
That's on Mount Shavano, where the organization has long worried about hiker damage to fragile, alpine tundra and erosion up and down the peak. In a 2012 inventory, CFI graded Shavano's summit path as the worst of all of Colorado's 54 fourteeners. Privately-owned mining claims prevented work — until CFI raised $50,000 to buy the land in 2017.
The summer marked the start of what the nonprofit anticipates being a six-year mission to reroute portions of trail and fortify others above and below treeline. In its report, CFI noted construction of 2,909 linear feet of new, lower trail that could be opened in the summer of 2023.
The report also highlighted an erosion-mitigating structure of a sort never before built by CFI. On Grays Peak, four years of gathering rock collectively weighing an estimated 350,000 pounds resulted in a massive, trail-side wall below a steep pitch. CFI identified a need for a unique retaining structure here where water was seen flowing down the face of Grays.
"We don't know yet if it will be visible on satellite images," read the report, "but it has already earned the name 'Great Wall of Grays.'"
That wasn't the only uncommon job on one of the state's most popular fourteeners. A helicopter was called in to drop 70 heavy logs near 13,000 feet, where workers installed them to serve as erosion-mitigating checks along the trail.
Also in 2022, crews returned to the approach route reaching Wilson Peak, Mount Wilson and El Diente Peak. The report outlined 4,000-plus linear feet of new trail on the Rock of Ages approach, along with more trail cut and hardening along the way.
Work was similar at Mount Elbert. On the standard, northeast ridge route of Colorado's highest mountain, workers spent a second season realigning lower trail segments and organizing rock to protect the environment above treeline.
Read the full report at https://bit.ly/3VcNHju.