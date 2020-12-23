With Christmas Eve upon us, it’s time to either wrap up your shopping or look ahead to making resolutions. We have suggestions for both.
For a quick gift that keeps on giving, consider a subscription to Gold Star Pies’ Pie of the Month Club. It’s the brainchild of owner Heather Briggs, who has been selling pies from her food truck since 2017.
A monthly subscription buys you a homemade pie or pies from a choice of three monthly flavor options. For instance, December’s offerings included Spiced Apple Cranberry, Chocolate Chess, and Tart Cherry with Oatmeal Crumble Topping. Monthly pies cost $35 for one, $60 for two and $85 for three (includes tax and delivery fee). New for 2021 will be a three-month subscription option for $100 to receive one pie a month. The pies are delivered right to your home. If interested in the three-month club, email Briggs at heather@goldstarpies.com. Visit goldstarpies.com to sign up for her newsletter or information about the 12-month pie club.
If you want a gift that goes to someone in need, Dave Query, co-owner of Big Red F restaurants — which includes Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar in the Springs as well as other eateries along the Front Range — has that covered.
When you place orders online at any Big Red F restaurant, you’ll be given the option to donate $10, $20 or $35 to the BRFeeds Feeds Our Commmunity. These donations will be allocated to preparing trays of lasagna. Big Red F is partnering with various nonprofit organizations in cities along the Front Range to distribute the lasagnas to the food-insecure.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bars are also offering The Lasagna Project for families to kick off the weekend. Lasagna baskets come with salad, bread, a red-checkered tablecloth, Spotify playlist, movie recommendations and the option to add Italian wines from Denver’s Attimo Wine. Pickup or delivery is every Friday (with the exception of Christmas), and orders need to be placed by 11:59 p.m. each Wednesday.
To see the full menu and make donations, visit jaxfishhouse.com.
Finally, if you haven’t started planning your 2021 resolutions yet, here’s a place to start: buy Opal apples. Opals are a cross between Golden Delicious and Topaz, and join other apples as nutrient powerhouses that promote overall good health.
A downside to most apples is that they brown quickly after being sliced, even with the addition of acid from lemons, making them less appetizing in appearance. That’s where this jewel of an apple shines: It does not turn brown after slicing.
The Opal gets it bright yellow color from the Golden but has a crunchy texture, floral aroma and a sweet, tangy flavor. Opals are great for snacking, and you can slice them to take on a hike and they’ll still look perfect for munching when you’re ready to eat them.
They are also a great addition to a cheese plate. They’ll last hours without browning and taste terrific with, say, soft creamy brie for dessert.
Opals are in season until June. I found mine at King Soopers. I’ve been whirring them up as hot apple smoothies for breakfast on these chilly winter mornings. The recipe follows.
