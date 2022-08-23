If skiing hasn't been on your mind this summer, you might miss the chance to snag a go-to pass for the upcoming season.
Vail Resorts' Epic Pass will go up in price on Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day. That's the pass granting access to the company's coveted slopes in Colorado — Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte — along with other famed destinations around the West and world.
For now, the most unlimited pass stands at $859. The Epic Local Pass is $639 for unrestricted days at 29 resorts, including Breckenridge and Keystone, along with 10 days total at Vail and Beaver Creek.
For active and retired military and their dependents, the Epic Military Pass is unbeatable at $149; it provides full access to all Vail Resorts mountains in Colorado. The pass for veterans and their dependents is $490.
Another early-bird consideration is the Epic Day Pass. By buying one to seven days starting at $45, skiers and snowboarders can secure savings up to 65%.
For more details, go to epicpass.com