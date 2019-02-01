It’s the time of year when garden shows start springing up, promising to reveal the latest and greatest trends in landscaping and lawn care. But where do the green industry professionals get schooled on what’s new?
One answer to that question is the ProGreen Expo, happening Tuesday through Friday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
The expo began in 1996 as a place for arborists, designers, horticulture students, landscapers and contractors to learn and network. This year 250 exhibiting companies — from irrigation services to large power equipment sellers — and more than 6,000 green-industry professionals will gather to discuss trends, best practices and the latest industry certifications.
“This is one of the largest shows of its kind in the country,” said John McMahon, CEO of Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, one of the expo’s presenting partners. “ … It’s probably a testimony to our industry that so many people attend, and from as far away as Texas and California.”
Colorado’s nursery, greenhouse and garden center industries contribute more than $598 million to the state’s economy, according to the state’s 2015 economic impact study.
Education opportunities at the expo include sessions on new Colorado sales tax rules, pruning best practices for woody plants, creating a unique customer experience, changes to the state Pesticide Applicators Act, managing greenhouse pests and gardening with Colorado native plants.
Attendees also can take Colorado Certified Nursery Professionals and Certified Greenhouse Grower exams, among others. Learn more and view the full schedule at progreenexpo.com.