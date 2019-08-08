The 2019 Labor Day Lift Off will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. More than 70 balloons are expected to ascend on each of the events three days. Here is the schedule of events:
Saturday, Aug. 31
Morning Session
5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
9:30 AM Dunkin’ Donut Eating Championships
10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events
Stand Up Paddle Board Rental
Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga
Evening Session
3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open
4:00 PM Budweiser Beer Garden Open
4:00 PM Axe Throwing Demonstration
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series #1 starts – Suga Bear & the Showtime Band
6:00 PM Tether Rides Open
7:00 PM Balloon Glow
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Concert Series #2 starts – The Martini Shot
10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close
Sunday, Sept. 1
Morning Session
5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
9:30 AM Dunkin’ Donut Eating Championships
10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events
Stand Up Paddle Board Rental
Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga
Evening Session
3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open
4:00 PM Budweiser Beer Garden Open
4:00 PM Axe Throwing Demonstration
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series #1 starts – Suga Bear & the Showtime Band
6:00 PM Tether Rides Open
7:00 PM Balloon Glow
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Concert Series #2 starts – The Martini Shot
10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close
Monday, Sept. 2
Morning Session
5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
8:00 AM Fort Carson 4th Infantry Band, “Mile High”
9:00 AM Flyover Warbirds of the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show
10:00 AM Park and Concessions Close