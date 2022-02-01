Evan Garcia is quick to praise kratom, a finely-ground powder made from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tropical evergreen tree in Southeast Asia, as a life-saver.
The Colorado Springs native developed an addiction to opiate painkillers around 2009, after two shoulder surgeries thanks to playing high school football. Soon he was buying $100 worth of pills every day. His friends dropped out of his life. His family didn't talk to him. It wasn't a good life.
But then a fellow painkiller addict told him about kratom, and how it helped him break free from his addiction.
"When you’re on opiate painkillers or heroin, the government teaches you you can only get off with their medicines," said Garcia, manager of Laughing Lion Apothecary. "You’re substituting one for the other. I was taught you could only get off pills with methadone or suboxone."
Garcia found his friend's experience unbelievable, until the day he couldn't find any pills. Going through withdrawal, he gave kratom a shot. He was sold. His anxiety had ceased, his throat opened and his chills disappeared. He could sleep and eat.
"It made my withdrawal process 80 percent better or gone," Garcia said. "I knew I’d stumbled on something I needed to preach. Nowadays I’m active in the recovery community. I go to AA meetings to uplift people. I’m a firm believer there's a natural solution to every pharmaceutical or drug out there to get you off nasty things."
Brandon Medina used the substance to help him leave a stressful environment in Florida and move to the Springs six months ago, where he now works at Laughing Lion. His favorite way to take it is mixed in orange juice, which he sips throughout the day to help him manage anxiety and stay uplifted: "I’ve been taking it for two or three years. I’ll drink about five or six cups of this per day. It’s an habitual thing now, like when people grab coffee. It’s my coffee thing."
And for Tori Mora, another Laughing Lion employee, kratom capsules help alleviate menstrual cycle cramps, and provide the occasional energy boost when she's feeling tired.
"I cannot take pills," Mora said. "I've lived off children’s medicine my whole life. I took kratom capsules around that time of the month, and I was able to stand up and move and do everything."
About 10 to 16 million Americans use kratom as an alternative to opioids, most often to treat pain or as a substitute for street drugs, according to Scientific American, a magazine that covers science, health, technology and the environment. It's typically sold online and in smoke shops, and is available in multiple Springs locations, including Laughing Lion.
While those who live near the trees, a member of the coffee family, in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea, bite into the leaves for the desired effect, kratom is sold in powders, tinctures and capsules in the U.S.
Bags of powder line the shelves at Laughing Lion, each with a varying level of mitragynine, the compound that interacts with opioid receptors in the brain, and is said to produce those good feelings, alertness, decreased pain or relaxation, depending on the amount.
Premium green hulu, green Malay, green Thai, red Thai, red maeng da, ryujin blend. There are red, white and green varietals, and one called chocolate kratom, not because it has cocoa in it, but because it's such a dark red that it looks brown. The powders, $18-$20 for a 75 gram bag, pair nicely with juices, such as orange, grapefruit and apple, but not so much with water, as alkaloids in the kratom need to be broken down by the citric acid found in the juice, Medina said.
Extracts are made in their Springs warehouse, and flavored with cherry, mango and pineapple. The $17-$18 bottle holds two servings. Capsules will run you $25 to $30 for 80, and $44 to $49 for 150.
Yes, kratom is legal. But perhaps not for long, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has anything to say about it. The federal agency is currently asking for public comment about whether the U.S. should support an international ban on the drug, which the United Nations is considering.
“There is substantial concern regarding the safety of kratom, the risk it may pose to public health and its potential for abuse. The FDA will continue to exercise our full authority under the law to take action against these adulterated dietary supplements as part of our ongoing commitment to protect the health of the American people," said Judy McMeekin, the FDA’s Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, last year. "Further, there are currently no FDA-approved uses for kratom.”
Jason Friesema, chief clinical officer at Peaks Recovery Centers, is on the FDA's side. After being in the recovery field for more than two decades, he's seen his share of similar trends come and go.
"Though it's not comparable medically, it feels like salvia or bath salts," Friesema said. "They work their way through headshops that aren't regulated yet. I’d say buyer beware."
While there are bound to be some who have successfully weaned themselves off opiates with kratom, over the last year or two he's seen people coming to the recovery center for the first time with kratom as their primary drug of choice.
"We have treated and do treat people in kratom withdrawal," he said. "It’s not a benign substance. It mimics opiates so closely, that the withdrawal effects are similar to opiate withdrawal."
Friesema believes it's best for those coming off opiates to receive medical attention, and possibly comfort medications, such as suboxone, to help stave off withdrawal symptoms.
"I recommend people do not use kratom for that purpose," he said. "Not being FDA-approved, it's hard to know how concentrated it is when you pick it up at a headshop or kava bar."
Scientific American pushed back against the FDA in an online article that disagreed with the potential ban, writing that kratom appeared far safer than all illegal and most prescription opioids. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study reported that kratom was implicated in less than one percent of 27,000 overdose deaths between 2016 and 2017. And even in that less than one percent, kratom was accompanied by stronger drugs that kill more often, so it's unclear if the substance was to blame.
"Given the large number of people who regularly use it and the low number of fatalities, researchers estimate it is more than 1,000 times less likely to kill than typical prescription opioids," reported the magazine. "In the context of an America with the highest number of overdose deaths ever — driven largely by street fentanyl — removing a safer substitute almost certainly will increase mortality."
Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine seem to be on the same page. After a survey of more than 2,700 self-reported users, they concluded in a 2020 report that kratom likely has a lower rate of harm than prescription opioids for treating pain, anxiety, depression and addiction.
"This stuff has been taken for centuries," Garcia said. "America is just now starting to learn what kratom is. There's a lot of bad publicity. People are afraid of what they don't know about."
Garcia and Medina both have anecdotal success stories about their customers, but are wary of making medical claims. They do know, however, what a difference it's made in their own lives.
"I’ve had people tell me I’m the reason they got off the hardcore stuff," Garcia said. "It's the best compliment I’ve ever been given. It’s my responsibility as a recovering drug addict to spread the news."