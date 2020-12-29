Cautious optimism surrounds the future of Hanging Lake, one of Colorado's most beloved natural destinations, which at one point last summer was believed to have been lost to wildfire.
"We were 100% sure it was was gone," recalled Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest's supervisor based in Glenwood Springs.
That was his feeling one night in August, when infrared images showed the Grizzly Creek fire bearing down on the waterfall-fed pool tucked in Glenwood Canyon. However, newspapers soon declared "the Hanging Lake Miracle," chronicling how the famous landmark was spared. The blaze stayed high, jumping over the canyon.
Now there is hope that hikers will be able return to the trail, which is "in great shape," Fitzwilliams said.
"We're hoping this spring we'll be able to get back to normal and be able to reopen it," he said.
He added: "Knock on wood. We'll see what spring runoff brings us."
The city of Glenwood Springs website housing the trail's reservation system reiterates the U.S. Forest Service's intentions to continue entry "only after risks to life and safety can be reasonably addressed." The website reads: "Fire-related erosion and runoff getting in the fragile lake ecosystem is a major concern."
The concern goes far beyond Hanging Lake. Once snow melts and monsoon season begins, officials will see how water moves down the steep, now-barren slopes and what it means, if anything, for the busy Interstate 70 corridor, beside which the trailhead is situated. Mudslides happen in such altered landscapes.
In terms of Hanging Lake, Fitzwilliams said experts have tried to identify the originating source for the waterfall — "the headwaters, if you will," he said. He described "a sink hole, or multiple sink holes" atop the canyon, where water flows underground and exits to create the cascade and emerald pool.
"We don't want that to get plugged with debris or sedimentation," Fitzwilliams said.
Mitigation could be possible, he said. "But again, it's all wait and see."