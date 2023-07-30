LAKE GEORGE • Tears and triumph are up for grabs in the arena at Lake George Community Center and Park.

Sometimes they go hand in hand.

On a hot July Saturday, Lake George Outfitters & Gymkhana has taken over the arena off U.S. 24. Families with riders of all ages and skill levels mill about, some on foot, some on horseback. They hail from all over, some from as far as Salida, others from Fairplay or Penrose, but mostly from around Lake George and Florissant. Every two weeks during the summer they pack up the crew, load their horses onto trailers and make the drive to the friendly competition, a daylong affair of horse speed events.

Eight-year-old Mina Achord has a big responsibility this morning — she’s kicking off the festivities. Waiting patiently outside the arena on her horse, she sports shiny spurs emblazoned with the words “2021 10 and Under Most Improved.” At the end of the every gymkhana season the kids are given tangible awards — spurs and belt buckles — at a final ceremony.

Mina gets the go ahead and urges her somewhat reluctant horse into the arena, where they stand while “The Star-Spangled Banner” pulses through the loudspeaker.

The tiny passenger and her horse are on two different pages this morning. The former wants to adhere to the tasks at hand. The latter does not. But bringing both parties together aligns with the spirit of the day — learning to be a better horseperson.

“It’s tough to keep your horse standing right there,” Mina said.

“She’s kind of stubborn, but she’s really nice. She’s a sweet, little girl. They have their own personality. When we went to look at her, my grandma said there’s something about that horse. We just clicked, she’s so much like me.”

A short time later, her big sister, Eva Achord, is on deck in the barrel alley event for ages 11-14. The 13-year-old, in her beige, patterned cowboy shirt and long blonde braid reaching down her back, sits atop Oakley. Her face is a mask of focus. She trots into place in the arena. The race is on. She kicks Oakley and the duo race toward a 55-gallon barrel, where Eva guides her horse to go around the object before racing back to where they started.

But today’s race goes off-book in a big way when Eva flies off Oakley and hits the hard dirt of the arena. A collective groan of empathy and compassion rises up from bystanders. Nobody wants to see a rider come off their horse, especially here, where it’s all about helping kids learn and gain confidence on their horse and develop sportsmanship.

Eva slowly gets up with some help. She collects herself and exits the arena, stoic, head down, as friends call out comforting words. She heads straight for her mom, April Achord, who folds her into her arms where Eva finally allows herself to sob.

But the day is fresh. Dust is brushed off. Braids are adjusted. Things get better. And a short while later, Eva goes on to win poles, the second event, where riders weave their horses in and out of six poles placed in a straight line.

“It’s the third time this year she came off the horse,” April said later, while hooking hay baskets up to the family trailer for their hungry, worked horses. She’s the longtime treasurer on the Lake George Outfitters & Gymkhana board. “They’re teens — it’s hard to come back, but she’s doing good.”

Today is Brodie Hughes’ second gymkhana. The 13-year-old moved to the Lake George area from Montana a year ago with his family. He waits to compete in the shade of a few trees with his 22-year-old horse, Dunny, named after the Dun breed, which sports a dorsal stripe down their backs. They got Dunny from McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch in Libby, Mont., where they use the Buck Brannaman style of horsemanship.

“It’s a soft feel. Brodie pulls the reins back, Dunny ducks his head and they’re connected,” said his dad, David Hughes. “It’s a better way to keep him in control and listen to his commands. It’s all about listening to the horse and taking care of the horse.”

Brodie’s a natural, David says, and indeed, he easily guides Dunny through the poles event, though grades the attempt a “so-so” to his father when he’s done. Out of 13 in his age division he places ninth in the first round of poles and seventh in the second. To make up for a rained-out gymkhana a couple of weeks ago, riders are running through one event twice during the rest of the season’s gymkhanas.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“You’ll do better every time,” said his mom, Pam Hughes. “That’s all we’re looking for.”

If you build it, they will come

The gymkhanas started 31 years ago after a group of Lake George folks took it upon themselves to build the arena. When that was done, they figured they’d better fill it with events, including Outfitter Days, with burro and pack races and team penning and roping. Over the years the event was changed to gymkhanas for kids.

April Achord, who grew up in Woodland Park, but now lives in Lake George with her family, has been part of them all her life.

“It was the best way to grow up,” she said. “I want to do it for my kids and the rest of the kids, for everyone. It’s good, healthy fun. It keeps them out of trouble. I’ll do everything to keep this going and to not let Western heritage fade away.”

Each gymkhana features barrel alley, poles, flags and barrels. In flags, two barrels are set up. On top of one is a bucket of dry beans with a flag sticking up out of it. Another bucket of beans is placed on the second barrel. Riders must head toward the flag, grab it, ride to the second barrel and stick the flag in the bucket. In barrels, the final event of the day, riders guide their horses in a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels arranged in a triangle.

Kids compete in three age categories: 10 and younger, 11-14 and 15-18. This year a 19 and older category was added for parents who want to ride, though adults don’t receive ribbons or awards. There’s also a lead and assist category, typically for 6 and younger, including babies — the youngest competitor was about 6 months old — but it’s open to anyone. A lead and assist precedes each of the four events and is a shortened version where a parent or adult leads the horse and child around the pattern.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and is open to all. Each event costs $5 per rider. You can do one or all, though most riders do all four. You can attend one gymkhana or all seven, but to qualify for year-end awards, you must participate in at least four. All entry fees go toward awards for kids at the end of the year. The next event is Aug. 12.

“We are very into helping these kids learn horsemanship skills,” said Lake George Outfitters & Gymkhana Board President Kendra Westfall.

“It’s a community. Everybody helps each other. Even if you’re in the 15-18 category and your horse is giving you trouble, take 20 minutes to get the horse to do the pattern. We’re not going to rush you. It’s a learning place.”

After each event, names, times and rankings are called out over the loudspeaker and ribbons are doled out to the top 10 competitors. The end of the season ceremony on Sept. 9 will feature silly competitions, such as a costume contest and three-legged race, but also the crowning of the year’s champion and reserve champion, who receive shiny belt buckles.

A most improved rider is also named and gifted with a prize, and there’s a sportsmanship award, which comes with a saddle and a buckle. It goes to someone who might not have done much or well, but always cheered on other contestants or was helpful.

“It gives them a safe environment to have fun, learn sportsmanship and learn how to work with each other,” April said.

“They’re not competing with the next person. They’re competing against themselves. You go out and have fun and do the best you can.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270