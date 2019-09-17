Children of all ages can get a phone call at bedtime from Mickey Mouse, Yoda, Spider-Man or other Disney characters through the end of September.
The House of Mouse announced the relaunch of the Disney Bedtime Hotline, a toll-free service with special messages from one of its characters. People can also choose "Toy Story's" Woody, "Aladdin's" Jasmine, Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" or Yoda of the Star Wars series.
Disney stated in a news release Monday that it would "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime - and give parents a break."