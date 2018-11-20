Mac and cheese graces many holiday tables; this one comes together on the stovetop and is special enough to earn an annual berth. A puree of roasted red pepper adds zip to the creaminess, while a topping of crisp, crushed Cheez-Its is pure genius.
Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese
10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
Kosher salt
1 pound dried elbow macaroni
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
1/2 cup flour
6 cups milk
24 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded
3 jarred, roasted red peppers, drained and pureed (use a blender or mini food processor)
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Spanish smoked paprika (sweet or hot)
Freshly ground black pepper
1½ cups crushed Cheez-Its, for garnish
Procedure:
Bring a pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add a generous pinch of salt and the macaroni; cook for just a couple of minutes less than the package directions instruct. Drain well, then return to the pot.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a deep saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour; whisk constantly for several minutes until the flour smells cooked and a smooth paste (roux) has formed. Increase the heat to medium-high and add one cup of the milk while you continue to whisk, dissolving the roux completely. After that has thickened, add remaining milk while whisking. Bring the sauce to a low simmer, making certain not to scald the milk, and continue to mix for 5 to 10 minutes until a smooth sauce has formed. Then add the shredded cheddar in two or three additions, allowing the batches to melt each time.
Add the pureed red peppers, mustard, smoked paprika, and a pinch of black pepper, stirring to incorporate. The sauce should be a deep orange color; taste, and add salt, as needed.
Pour the sauce into the macaroni, stirring to coat evenly. Cook over low heat for a few minutes, to meld flavors and warm the pasta through.
To serve, transfer to a warmed serving dish and top with the crushed Cheez-Its.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories: 530; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 19 g; Cholesterol: 95 mg; Sodium: 530 mg; Carbohydrates: 43 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 23 g.
Adapted from "Great Food Finds Washington D.C.: Delicious Food From the Nation's Capital," by Beth Kantor