José Andrés’ Gazpacho
4 to 8 servings (makes 7 cups)
For the gazpacho
2 pounds plum or Roma tomatoes, cut into quarters
1 medium cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks (seeded or seedless)
1/2 green bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, or more as needed
1/2 cup water
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 to 2 teaspoons kosher salt
For optional garnish
Rustic white bread, griddled in a skillet with olive oil or brushed with olive oil and broiled (whole or torn into croutons)
12 cherry tomatoes, each cut into halves or quarters
1 medium cucumber, preferably seedless, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion or shallot
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Coarse sea salt
Procedure:
For the gazpacho: Combine the Roma or plum tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, garlic, vinegar and water in a blender or food processor; puree until the mixture becomes a thick liquid. (If your blender or food processor is not big enough to hold everything at once, you can start by blending some of the tomatoes with the water and vinegar.) Taste for acidity (this will vary with the sweetness of the tomatoes) and add more vinegar, as needed.
Stop to add the oil and the kosher salt (to taste; start with 1 teaspoon). Puree again briefly until thoroughly incorporated. Taste again, add more salt, as needed. Transfer to a container; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (and up to 1 day), until well chilled.
For optional garnish: Divide the croutons, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and/or red onion or shallot among individual bowls.
At the table, pour the chilled gazpacho over each portion of garnishes, if using, or divide the gazpacho among the bowls. Drizzle with sherry vinegar and the oil. Season lightly with sea salt.
Serve right away.
Nutrition: Per serving, based on 8 servings : Calories: 210; total fat: 21 g; saturated fat: 3 g; cholesterol: 0 mg; sodium: 150 mg; total carbohydrates: 6 g; dietary fiber: 2 g; sugars: 4 g; protein: 1 g.
Adapted from “Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America,” by José Andrés (Clarkson Potter, 2005).