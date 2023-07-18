In a lifetime of photographing every square mile of Colorado from peaks to plains, as John Fielder has claimed, it would seem impossible to choose a favorite place.

But that is the promise of a new exhibit coming to the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver. It’s called “REVEALED: John Fielder’s Favorite Place.”

Starting Saturday, July 22, visitors are invited to virtually explore “a location that few have ever experienced,” according to a news release, “a location that Fielder feels is the most sublime in all of Colorado.”

The location is Sunlight Basin deep in western Colorado’s Weminuche Wilderness. Fielder has long spoken fondly of the wilderness, considered the state’s most remote reaches.

Choosing a favorite place, Fielder said, “was merely a function of evoking” what he calls his “geologic psychology.” He explained that with his favorite sensations of nature above treeline: “the sounds of cascading water, the steely taste of snowmelt, the cold sensation on the fingertips of water just off the snow, the smell of the alpine, tundra flowers wafting across my face.”

The purpose of the exhibit, he said, “is to manifest the place.”

That’ll be with large prints of the particular journey tp Sunlight Basin, which Fielder said he first made alongside a pack llama in the 1980s. Also for the exhibit and others to come as part of History Colorado’s collaboration with Fielder, the photographer donated some belongings from over 40 years of adventure. That includes clothing, footwear, assorted gear and camera equipment before the digital days.

“And my written recipe for my favorite backcountry dinner recipe,” Fielder said. “Ramen noodles with cream cheese.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The “REVEALED” exhibit follows the man’s donation of more than 6,500 photos to the public domain; History Colorado previously announced organizing the collection, which is now available online.

In a news release, History Colorado President and CEO Dawn DiPrince called the exhibit “just the beginning of the inspirational exhibitions and displays that will come about as a result of John’s incredible gift to the people of Colorado.”

As part of the early promotions, “why not make it a little more sensational and have me show them the best of the best,” Fielder said of the thinking for “REVEALED.”

He recognized “the sensitivity of what’s inherent of me revealing the best of all places,” he said.

He recognized the problem in his broader donation: “We do need to be conscious of how many people we invite to specific places, especially those that are fragile.”

The subject of “REVEALED” seemed fitting for its immensely rugged and remote quality, he said. Sunlight Basin is a location that “few have ever experienced,” as History Colorado indicated — and a location few will ever attempt experiencing, Fielder suspected.

“The best of the best can influence (viewers), I think, like it influenced me along the way ... to motivate others and protect what’s left of biodiversity,” he said. “I know there’s a fine line. But I think people deserve to be admonished, and at the same time they deserve to see the best of the best.”