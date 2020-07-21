Franco Pisani has been making some changes at Sopra, 4 S. 28th St. The Colorado Springs eatery has been refreshed with a new name, Ristorante Di Sopra, and will reopen Tuesday with a more serious dining menu.
Why the new branding and menu? Pisani, who also owns Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., wanted to take the food to the next level of Italian cuisine.
“When we opened Sopra wine bar with shared plates, the concept worked very well,” he said. “But people were ordering more of the entrees so that led me to believe that’s what they wanted. And people were begging for fresh pasta.”
So, he bought a pasta machine from Italy and started running specials on pasta dishes. They were selling out.
“It’s the cooking of food I love, like veal osso bucco, a 16-ounce veal chop parmigiana, and branzino,” he said.
He still serves the outrageously delicious desserts, crafted cocktails and a reasonably priced wine list. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. daily at Ristorante Di Sopra. Details: 344-8119, ristorantedisopra.com.