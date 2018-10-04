Jose Muldoon’s
Thursday is National Taco Day! Score yourself some low-cost tacos for lunch or dinner from a variety of places across Colorado Springs. 

Taco Bell - Get a National Taco Day gift set of four tacos for $5. 

Jose Muldoon's - At Jose's you'll get 20 percent off any entree with a taco or taco purchase. 

Del Taco - Buy one shredded beef taco, get one free. You'll need a coupon, which you can get here.  

On the Border - Gorge yourself on all you can eat tacos for only $8.99

Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Thursday only you can get $1 tacos all day.

La'au's Taco Shop - At La'au's you can get $2 individual tacos all day.

Taco Johns - Download the Taco John's Rewards app and get a free crispy beef taco. 

Cold Stone Creamery - If you're looking for a taco on the sweet side, Cold Stone is offering waffle tacos for purchase today only. 

Qdoba - Qdoba Reward members earn triple points on all orders

