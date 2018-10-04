Thursday is National Taco Day! Score yourself some low-cost tacos for lunch or dinner from a variety of places across Colorado Springs.
Taco Bell - Get a National Taco Day gift set of four tacos for $5.
Jose Muldoon's - At Jose's you'll get 20 percent off any entree with a taco or taco purchase.
Del Taco - Buy one shredded beef taco, get one free. You'll need a coupon, which you can get here.
On the Border - Gorge yourself on all you can eat tacos for only $8.99
Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Thursday only you can get $1 tacos all day.
La'au's Taco Shop - At La'au's you can get $2 individual tacos all day.
Taco Johns - Download the Taco John's Rewards app and get a free crispy beef taco.
Cold Stone Creamery - If you're looking for a taco on the sweet side, Cold Stone is offering waffle tacos for purchase today only.
Qdoba - Qdoba Reward members earn triple points on all orders
If you see a deal that we missed, email us at terry.terrones@gazette.com and we'll add it to the list.