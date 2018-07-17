Israeli Couscous Salad With Chickpeas and Herbs
Yield: 6 to 8 servings (makes 9 cups)
1 cup dried Israeli (pearled) couscous
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (may substitute smoked olive oil; see note)
Two 15-ounce cans no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest and 1/4 cup juice (from 1 lemon)
1/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh dill, finely chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh parsley, finely chopped
1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
1 cup loosely packed sunflower sprouts (may substitute pea shoots or another microgreen of your choice)
1 teaspoon sea salt, or more as needed
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed
Procedure:
Cook the pearled couscous according to package directions and let cool.
Add the oil, chickpeas, lemon zest and juice, couscous, cilantro, dill, parsley, apricots, walnuts, sunflower sprouts, salt and pepper. Toss to incorporate. Taste, and add more salt and pepper, as needed.
Serve at room temperature. Nutrition: Per serving (based on 8) : 390 calories, 14 g protein, 47 g carbohydrates, 17 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 10 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugar
Note: For an extra kick, try using smoked olive oil, if you can get your hands on it, for the dressing.