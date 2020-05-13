When the going gets tough, like these quarantine weeks, the tough get going — straight to their kitchens, based on what I’ve seen posted on Instagram and Facebook. And I’m right there with them.
I’ve long kept a stash of recipes with the intention of someday giving them a try. Now that I’m home all the time, I’ve been digging through the stack.
My first project was a “recipe bundle” for making Asiago cheese ciabatta, which I had purchased a while back at the King Arthur Flour website. The package included a 5-pound bag of pumpernickel flour, yeast, pizza dough flavor and an Emile Henry covered ciabatta baker. All I needed to add was all-purpose flour, salt and Asiago cheese.
The yeast is used to make a form of sourdough starter called biga and needed to be prepared a day ahead of baking day. It gets bubbly and acts as a leavening ingredient for bread. The pizza dough flavor was new to me. It’s a powder made of dehydrated cheddar cheese, nonfat milk, buttermilk, garlic, onion and a few other stabilizing components.
The label on the jar says, “Adds the perfect balance of cheese and garlic flavors to pizza and bread for over-the-top delicious Italian-style flavor.” After using it, I’m a fan — it did contribute a wonderful flavor to the ciabatta loaves.
The covered baker, which is designed to hold two long, round loaves. comes in very handy. Ciabatta dough is wet and slippery to handle. After it rises or proofs for a couple of hours, it’s shaped into two loaves. They can be placed on parchment-covered baking sheets, but the covered baker forces them into evenly shaped, round logs as they bake. If left on a sheet pan, they’ll take on their own shape and don’t look quite as picture-perfect. But it’s certainly an option, since the baker is pricy at $129.95. (I justified the splurge as research for my job.)
Either way, the bread is addictively delicious. I’ve made the recipe almost weekly.
The one downfall to purchasing this recipe bundle was the amount of pumpernickel flour left over. The recipe only calls for one-fourth cup of pumpernickel flour, which leaves almost the balance of the 5-pound bag. Even with my weekly repeat of the ciabatta loaves, that’s a lot of extra flour.
Luckily, on the back of the pumpernickel flour bag is a recipe for dark pumpernickel-onion loaf, which requires using a cup of the pumpernickel flour. I tried that recipe too, and it’s become one of my baking day regulars.
So now I say, “When the going gets tough, let’s make bread.”
