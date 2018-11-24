When I was growing up, every television commercial break seemed to feature at least one advertisement that showed people (read: women) enjoying a bath. In the ’70s and ’80s, Jean Nate ads showed a woman stepping out of a luxurious bath and refreshing herself with the popular après-bath scent. And who can forget the “Calgon, take me away!” ads? The catchy slogan became a verbal cry for any woman who needed a well-deserved break.
But in today’s frenetic digitally paced world, taking baths — and owning bathtubs — has become a thing of the past for some.
Many newer boutique hotel brands, such as Canopy by Hilton, have done away with bathtubs in favor of barrier-free, walk-in showers.
Years of company research, including a survey of more than 9,000 travelers, found that the hotels’ guests valued functionality most, said global head Gary Steffen. Canopy’s rooms feature extra storage for amenities, doorless “open” closets and walk-in showers — all helpful for a traveler with a time-crunched schedule.
Standard rooms at the new Draftsman Hotel in Charlottesville, Va., part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, also have bathrooms with walk-in showers only. But the bathrooms in suites have tubs as well. The implication is that the tub signifies luxury, only afforded by those with the ultimate luxury: time.
The no-tub trend applies to homes as well. Millerton, N.Y.-based architect John Allee says almost all of his clients would prefer not to install bathtubs and usually do so only for resale value. When they do request one, it’s usually for a free-standing soaking tub for the master bathroom. (He often uses Victoria + Albert’s contemporary, sculptural Barcelona model.)
“Many of my clients are past toddler-time (except for grandchildren) and will put in a tub/shower combo only if there is a logical place like an extra guest suite,” Allee says. Even his clients with younger kids only install a kid-washing tub if they have three or more full bathrooms. Allee theorizes that his clients’ move away from bathtubs is a combination of our culture’s fastidious hygiene and our busy schedules. Relaxed bathing is a luxury and a therapeutic experience, neither of which seems to interest Allee’s busy clients.
Dolores Suarez and Caroline Grant, who head the New York-based design firm Dekar Design, say most of their clients need a tub and a shower. It’s often a his-and-her situation, in which one prefers baths and the other, showers. So a designated space for the tub is essential. And if there are children, a tub is critical as the safest and most fun way to bathe them, the designers say.
Michael Rankin, a managing partner at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, feels differently. As one of the top real estate agents in the D.C. area, he says his buyers still want tubs but don’t necessarily need them.
“Everyone is too busy, and time is short. But when you finally have a quiet moment, and that may only be every month or two, people still desire a bath,” Rankin says. He equates the bathtub conundrum to that of the dining room: “A dining room might only get used four or five times a year, but the buyer still wants a house with one.” Rankin also makes it clear that having a tub, particularly in a master bathroom, is a sign of luxury that his clients expect. “Free-standing spa tubs and walk-in showers with rain-shower heads, handheld fixtures and numerous body sprays are master bathroom musts.”
Nancy Taylor Bubes, another top D.C.-area agent and associate broker for Washington Fine Properties, has a personal bias because she loves a bath and doesn’t go a day without taking one. But the market has changed, particularly in urban areas, she says.
“Young professionals are living in smaller places and seem to prefer the walk-in shower convenience because it’s quick and easy,” Taylor Bubes says. Plus, a walk-in shower is low maintenance; with fewer parts to clean and fewer corners to catch mold, a bonus for singles and busy families.
Traditionally, Taylor Bubes says, bathtubs were always installed in the hall for the kids’ use, and the master bath was outfitted with a shower only. But over time, master bathrooms got bigger, and tubs got architecturally fancier. Eventually, high-end buyers began to expect free-standing luxury tubs in master suites. “Sometimes I feel like tubs are the fireplace of the bathroom. They are the centerpiece, the focal point of the bathroom,” she says. “Many people still want both tubs and fireplaces, but the reality is that they don’t use either as often as they might think.”
“Interesting,” Taylor Bubes ponders. “Fireplaces and tubs — the places we relax around — could both be on their way out?”