When a neighbor teen asked how to tie a tie, it was Internet Dad to the rescue. "Dad, How Do I?" Rob Kenney was there. YouTube and now a handy book with Dadvice answers. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Internet Dad Rob Kenney answers the guys' basics: tie a tie, fix a tire, iron a shirt
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today