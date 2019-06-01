The projects run the gamut, from mending a stuffed animal or picking up trash to making snacks for parakeets.
Hundreds of volunteers will fan out across the city Saturday to work on at least 10 projects during the first Interfaith Family Service Day, organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Colorado Springs East Stake.
Greg and Deborah Coffey, who are overseeing the service day, organized similar projects in their previous town, St. Charles, Mo.
“We thought this was a great opportunity for our church to reach out into the community,” said Greg Coffey, who moved to the Pikes Peak region last year.
People of all faiths are welcome. “You can be a believer in anything,” he said. The goal is to strengthen “faith, family and our community.”
Volunteers will mobilize at two chapels — the Meadowland building, 4955 Meadowland Blvd., and the Liberty building, 8610 Scarborough Drive — at 9 a.m. for work instructions and a map to the sites. The work will continue until noon.
“We wanted to have projects that were mainly outdoors, to get people outside and into the community,” Coffey said. “Some of the projects are inside that might be easier for older people or young families.”
Projects include:
• A cleanup of Cottonwood Creek and Homestead Trail, sponsored by the city’s Water Resources Engineering Department.
• A cleanup of the Roundup Fellowship School for Autistic Children, sponsored by the school.
• A group home cleanup, sponsored by Cheyenne Village McLaughlin Lodge.
• Making Budgie Sticks (seed sticks for parakeets), sponsored by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
• Mending stuffed animals and dolls, sponsored by The Doll Doctors at First Lutheran Church.
• Sewing crib covers and bed linens for premature newborns, sponsored by Grace Blankets.
• Making cards for cancer patients, sponsored by Send A Smile Today.
• Collecting cleaning supplies and toiletries for refugee families, sponsored by Lutheran Family Services.
• Collecting small stuffed animals for touch therapy by Pikes Peak Hospice, hospital and in-home patients.
“Our purpose is to help people feel good about their community and about getting out and serving together — doing something positive for the world around them. There is really something for practically everyone who wants to participate,” said Laurie Kearns, spokeswoman for the East Stake.
More than 200 people have signed up so far. Some projects, such as the Budgie Sticks and linen-sewing, are full. But the trail and group-home cleanups always can use more help, Coffey said. Sign up to volunteer at signupgenius.com/go/20f054fafaa29a1f85-interfaith or simply show up at one of the two chapels Saturday morning to grab a doughnut and an assignment.
