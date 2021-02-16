Officials are assembling a team to help shape Colorado's new state park.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently published a questionnaire meant to recruit organizations and businesses "with direct knowledge and expertise for the project." Respondents will be placed in interest groups that are expected to spend the spring discussing ideas for Fishers Peak State Park.
This will mark an early chapter in a master plan for Colorado's second largest state park, the 19,200-acre preserve in Trinidad that entered the public trust in 2019.
Objectives are listed on fisherspeakstatepark.com. The plan promises to "be informed by both science and public sentiment," according to the site, and will seek "the right balance" between the environment and "meaningful human access and recreation."
In the questionnaire for potential partners, interest group topics include conservation, hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding, climbing, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
A small portion of Fishers Peak State Park opened to hikers in the fall. For individuals looking to contribute to the master plan, they've been told to be on the lookout for a survey in the coming months.