Colorado Springs resident Svetlana Nudelman moves her face close to the computer, peers into the pinhole camera and slowly whisper-speaks in a Slavic accent: “Find your inner peace, and then everything will fall into place.”

It’s Nudelman’s mantra and one of many smidgens of inspiration she sprinkles like fairy dust while teaching free, online yoga. Mid-April will mark the third year she’s been offering the hourlong sessions three times a week on the Pikes Peak Library District’s virtual roster.

“The main idea from yoga practice is to achieve a state of inner peace and freedom of mind,” she said. “My responsibility is for people to understand more about our potentials, our strengths and to find stillness.”

The sentiment is not new. The exact quote, attributed to American author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, goes like this: “Ego says, ‘Once everything falls into place, I’ll feel peace.’ Spirit says, ‘Find your peace, and then everything will fall into place.’”

Many mistakenly think if only this or that were to happen, life would be serene and orderly, Nudelman said. But it’s the opposite, she says, and she’s found that following Williamson’s words can be beneficial when faced with any challenge.

The advice is particularly meaningful to Nudelman, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has marched into its second year of full-scale war.

“It’s a nightmare still,” she said. “Considering that it’s lasted more than a year and there is no light at the end of the tunnel — as far as we can tell — it breaks my heart.”

Born in the Eastern European country’s most populous city, Nudelman immigrated to America in 1991 with her husband, also a Ukrainian native, and their two young sons. She was 31 and full of hope.

“We realize we don’t have as many opportunities back in Ukraine and we never have freedom,” she said. “We have here freedom of religion, freedom of choice — it was like one big freedom — and we realized we could provide a different life for our kids and ourselves.”

The family moved to the Springs in 1994 and, after working for 22 years as a quality assurance software engineer, Nudelman said she found her true destiny in teaching yoga.

That she does so without compensation is her gift to the community.

“We’re immigrants,” she said. “When we arrived here, many volunteers helped us a lot. Now I feel like it’s my time to return (the gesture). We had so many opportunities and help we never could have dreamed of.”

Images of war and suffering of family, friends and strangers in her homeland try to interrupt her thoughts and leave grief, rumination and fretfulness in their wake.

That only happens if she lets in such negativity.

Yoga keeps Nudelman laser-focused on the present, she says, where intentional conscious breathing, stretching, flexing and holding poses thought to date to the dawn of civilization ground her.

“I’m such a believer that yoga can affect you physically, spiritually and emotionally in so many good ways,” said Nudelman, who has been practicing yoga for 15 years and became a certified instructor in 2018.

She credits her teacher, Amanda Neufeld, owner of Yoga Studio Satya, for helping her launch a career and develop a style that unites personal development with global kinship.

“She was the one that could skillfully convey very important spiritual messages during her classes — like adding the gold thread of wisdom into the beautiful tapestry of practice,” Nudelman says poetically.

When the pandemic began, Nudelman signed on to teach virtually through the library district, which offers a variety of online classes.

“There was such a need and demand,” she said. “It means a great deal to me that I can help people.”

She’s turned a large open space in her home into a simple yet pleasing yoga studio. With tall greenery hiding a dining room behind her, Nudelman invites anyone who wants to enjoy yoga to join her at 9 a.m. every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. She also does a session once a week in person, at the Rockrimmon branch.

Registration for virtual sessions is available at ppld.org/classes (click on “All Library Classes” and search for virtual yoga by date).

Lessons have drawn up to 30, many of whom leave favorable comments. Nudelman said the niceties buoy her when she’s feeling down.

“I read them, and they lift my spirits,” she said.

Students have described Nudelman as being motivating, peaceful, compassionate, empathetic, caring and kind, as she leads them through a series of physical and relaxational moves.

“One of my favorite instructors,” “A great workout and learning experience,” “A wonderful teacher, and we love her heart to serve,” “Comprehensive for body and mind” and, from a homeschooling mother of five: “Virtual yoga gives me an opportunity to practice because I can’t take five children to the library.”

The class is geared for novice and intermediate students. But advanced practitioners of the spiritual discipline, which connects the mind and the body and has become what many believe is a necessity in healthy living, also find Nudelman’s class useful, some commenters mention.

Nudelman is a down-to-earth teacher, known to chuckle if she loses her balance while striking a tree pose, or if her body won’t stretch as much as usual on a given day.

When that happens, she smiles and mugs to the camera: “Do whatever you can; it’s all good.”

Nudelman usually reads a favorite quotation as class gets underway and repeats the message at the end. Forgiveness, self-love, self-acceptance, self-compassion and gratitude are common topics.

“I try to encourage students to practice a daily attitude of gratitude,” she says, “since, based on my own experience and a lot of research, it will change your life forever and bring more peace.”

Nudelman’s class has a consistent following, said Janina Goodwin, director of adult services for PPLD.

“It’s one of the few things that began in 2020 that has sustained popularity and interest,” she said.

Most of the movement classes for adults are led by volunteer presenters who are verified to have the credentials to do such instruction, Goodwin said.

“They do this for a variety of reasons, including giving back to the community, sharing something they love with people who may not be able to access it otherwise and connecting with people who have similar interests as well,” she said.

Nudelman is 63 and said she plans to teach yoga until she’s at least 80.

As for the war in Ukraine, Nudelman said her relatives remain safe, for which she gives thanks to God.

Nudelman believes the weight of the war is just one of life’s difficulties that can be countered with the fortitude of yoga, one downward dog at a time.

“Yoga helps you invite joy in your life, and joy leads to happiness,” she said. “This is my main purpose: to help students learn how to be happy in this life.”

Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.