They are old. They are tired. They are plagued body and mind. They are just fine, friends and widows and widowers just getting out of the house. They are white and black, Asian and Hispanic. They are in their sweats and their best, crosses dangling from their necks. They are burnt out but not done yet. They are hopeful.
After all, this could be a winning day at Bingo World.
The cement block of a building sits in Colorado Springs’ southeast side, in a parking lot where today a man dives the dumpsters. If he can scrape together the $5 buy-in, he says, he might just venture in. He might just get a piece of the $1,500 pot.
It’s Wednesday, and Wednesdays at Bingo World are for the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Today’s buy-ins support those veterans. Today the wounded work for the wounded, volunteering.
There’s Ernest, who ignores his bad back. Thank you ma’am, thank you sir, he tells customers at the counter. “And good luck.”
Don’t ask him about Vietnam. Don’t ask about his award.
“Yeah,” mutters fellow Purple Heart recipient Larry. “They say this is the award nobody wants.”
For Russell, doling out the bingo dotters, worse than the shrapnel was life after, the ungrateful nation and nights alone with the bottle.
But here, he says, “I get a lot of handshakes and a lot of hugs.”
As does Steve, who’s walked with a limp since the ambush.
Of 38, only four made it out, he says. One went on to die in a car crash. Another shot himself. Another drank himself to death.
It’s hard to be the one left, Steve says. But at Bingo World, “at least I’m giving back a little. I hope I am.”
He hobbles to his voluntary station, the microphone where he calls out numbers. Before him sit 85 souls, who fall silent, waiting.