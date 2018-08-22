When cultural adaptation is performed in good taste, I’m all in — especially when it is in breakfast-for-dinner mode. Take this recipe for spiced Indian scrambled eggs, kicked up simply with onion, tomato and the heat of a small chile. I’m told it would not be a typical breakfast on the subcontinent. But the good folks at Heritage India in Washington, D.C., put such a dish on their brunch menu, and it is a sleeper hit.
Heritage India co-owner Mitul Tuli says if she were making them at home, she would stir in a tablespoon of chile-tomato ketchup, and that is something I plan to try. For now, my own added touch of fresh mint at the end works just fine.