The Girl Scouts of Colorado will hit the streets to sell their iconic boxes of cookies this weekend across the state.

Coloradans can buy fan favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas and Dos-Si-Dos from the young entrepreneurs starting Feb. 5 through mid-March.

The price of cookies range from $5-6 per box, and every purchase helps fund the girls' adventures throughout the year.

This year, the Girl Scouts unveiled the newest flavor, the Raspberry Rally, a thin and crispy raspberry infused cookie dipped in a chocolate coating. The new cookie is an online exclusive and will be available for purchase starting Feb. 27.

To find a cookie booth coming soon to a business near you, click here.

For those who looking to get their hands on a box ASAP, the Girl Scouts began taking online orders last month through their troops' Digital Cookie storefront.

To find the nearest troop selling cookies via online storefront, including the new Raspberry Rally, click a green pin around your neighborhood on this interactive map: