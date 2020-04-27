Ann Peacock, 83, goes somewhere else when she goes to the powdery slopes.
“I’ve always looked at snowboarding as going to a symphony,” she says from her Colorado Springs home. “You have this flow and rhythm, and it exercises your brain to just really appreciate that day and be in that particular moment.
“So when I think about what I lost this season in terms of snowboarding, I look at it as though the symphony is over.”
The coronavirus would take away more of her late-life pleasures — gym sessions, pickleball meet-ups — but first it came for the sport at her very core.
By snowboarding, she felt the symphony. She felt the wind in her face. She felt more alive than most 80-somethings. She felt proud with every head turn. Look at granny go!
But then in the late, shocking hours of March 14, Gov. Jared Polis ordered a halt to the season — what would ultimately be an unceremonious end for enthusiasts, including Peacock.
“As I get older, the number of days I have left to snowboard are probably reduced exponentially,” she says. “I looked at it as kind of a closing of a door. Another door perhaps in my life.”
Almost every Colorado ski area lost the last month of their scheduled season; the few typically staying open beyond May lost more. All are calculating the aftermath: thousands of employees put in limbo; capital projects and expansions put on hold; revenues that’ll never fully recover from those aborted, paramount weeks of spring break.
Vail Resorts, owning five of the state’s top destinations, has reported expected losses to be upwards of $200 million. Smaller, nonconglomerate hubs are licking their own wounds.
Family-owned Wolf Creek Ski Area’s bottom line is at least 20% down from last year, says owner Davey Pitcher.
“I’m as off-balance as I’ve ever been,” he says.
He means that financially, yes, but also mentally, physically and emotionally.
A week after Polis’ order, he watched a storm dump 36 inches of snow on his slopes. There was something “disquieting,” Pitcher says, about the sight of chairlifts frozen in place; about the emptiness where lines would’ve been; about the loneliness he felt in an office filling out loan applications while all of that snow waited for tracks.
In the wake of that “nuclear event,” as he calls that night of March 14, Bob Nicolls was working long hours to sort out impacts to his company, one of the nation’s leaders in apartment owners. Operating Monarch Mountain was supposed to be a “fun” side of his business dealings.
Now the ski area was looking at a $1 million hit, according to estimates. Now things weren’t so fun without the lifts turning.
“I was literally working 7 in the morning until 10 at night, just trying to address all these issues we hadn’t imagined,” Nicolls says. “And to not be able to go skiing ... I felt bad for everybody. It wasn’t an option.”
Those are losses impossible to calculate — losses to a way of life. Come winter and spring, ski areas are where Coloradans find fuel not only for their bodies but also their minds and spirits.
Suddenly, they had to cope without.
Among operators, there is lingering anger over how it went down like that, so suddenly. Some say the governor’s written order was texted or emailed to them without a moment’s notice.
But there is also understanding. Polis’ unprecedented decision was made as the state’s first clusters of COVID-19 emerged and swelled in ski country, namely Pitkin and Eagle counties.
In Breckenridge, the town’s so-called “original ski bum” wasn’t surprised. What caught C.J. Mueller off-guard was the manifestation of a certain psychological reliance that he never knew he had built over 50 years.
For all of that time, Mueller, 68, has skied about every day through March and April. In retirement, the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame member has risen at 6 a.m., made breakfast, waxed his skis and raced down the street for first chair.
“It’s amazing for me personally how much just being at the ski area and riding the lifts with friends and seeing friends, how much of a social atmosphere that’s been for me,” he says. “All of a sudden to not have that happening, that has been a shock.”
Offseason came early. Ted Mahon has come to accept that. The Aspen ski instructor, who has grown his legend on far-flung expeditions, is now looking to summer. And he’s feeling nervous.
Will he be able to make a living as a mountain guide? That’s a question he’s asking himself, not letting his mind wander too far to next winter.
“No one knows what it’ll look like next winter,” he says. “But if you start to see outbreaks pop up, people in town aren’t going to be too eager to just have this huge international melting pot resume where it left off.”
This crisis isn’t like wildfires, for example, or extended drought, says Pitcher at Wolf Creek.
“Usually you could kind of see the beginning, middle and end and plan for it,” he says. “This one, I still don’t quite see the end.”
It’s a stressful thought for Wendy Fisher, a professional skier in Crested Butte whose husband works at the local resort. But they’re staying grateful, she says.
Her parents, both in their 80s, survived the coronavirus.
“Your grandfather got through this, and maybe it was luck,” she recently told her two young boys. “But one thing he had going for him is he’s a healthy guy.”
A guy who still skied. And as content as the boys were with their indoor games, Fisher has demanded they slap on their touring gear and come along for backcountry adventures out their back door, however hard-earned.
“I was like, ‘Guys, this is life,’” she says. “‘This is so important.’”
It’s a luxury big-city dwellers haven’t had on the Front Range while prohibited from travel.
Like many in the Springs, Peacock has left her snowboard to collect dust. She’s tried staying active.
One snowy day, “I decided I’d walk in my house,” she says. “I walked 10 minutes, and it was the longest walk I think I’ve ever done in my life.”
Only when she stopped to look out the window at the snowfall could she imagine it. She could close her eyes and feel it. She could hear it, that symphony playing on.