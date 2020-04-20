Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.