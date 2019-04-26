Bill Crowley asks me to turn my head this way, which is great.
He’ll get my good side! The side without my crooked tooth! This is what I think as I’m turned this way, face to face with Crowley’s sketch of the Statue of Liberty.
In his west-side studio hang many of his patriotic works. “That’s the serious side of me,” says the man who did 18 months in Korea and on this afternoon wears a star-spangled banner shirt.
After the Army, Crowley got back to Jersey and started doing caricatures. For 50 years, he hasn’t stopped. This is the side of Cartoon Bill that people know best, the funny side.
“So give it to me straight,” I ask him as he picks up the Sharpie at his easel. “When you see me, what features are you thinking of playing with?”
Crowley says nothing. He’s hard of hearing, so maybe he missed the question, or maybe the question is too serious for this moment he knows to be lighthearted. Between my big nose and big jaw, I think I know the answer. Oh yes, they must be showing big time, I think as I stare at Lady Liberty.
It’s quiet before Crowley speaks with that Jersey accent and happy, nasally voice that sounds like some Pixar character:
“I think what I’m gonna do is put you in a pink ballerina tutu, yeah?”
This is one of Crowley’s go-to lines. He used it once when a serious man sat before him. Crowley turned to the serious man’s wife: “Is this the one you told me earlier to put in a pink tutu?”
“Oh man, fear was on the woman’s face,” Crowley recalls. “I knew right away that I couldn’t make fun of her husband, because her husband wouldn’t put up with it.”
It’s an anecdote that sort of confirms a suspicion I had going into Crowley’s red-white-and-blue studio.
Here’s my question for America: In this selfie-crazed age, in our celebrity envy, in the daily scroll of Instagram that reminds us how we look, in our hyper awareness of how we look, are we taking ourselves a little too seriously? The world of caricature makes for an interesting place to explore.
On this side of the world, cartoonists are busy. That includes Kevin Cordtz, who’s been caricaturing in the Springs since the ‘80s. The demand has always been there, he says, because “everybody’s always interested in themselves.”
A little too interested? I ask Cordtz, who recently illustrated a book on Donald Trump, adding to the president’s infuriating fuel of illustrations. “Some people can take jokes of themselves, some people can’t,” the artist says.
Here’s what I know about the last time I got my caricature done: I didn’t care. This was confirmed by my parents, whom I called to check my memory. I was 8 or 9 at Disney World.
“You thought it looked fun,” my mom tells me. “And you loved art.”
“You loooved art,” my dad says.
I did, I remember that much. I remember moving in the sixth grade and sitting alone at lunch drawing, happy. Not sure where that hobby dropped off. Somewhere along the way.
But years before at Disney, apparently I just sat there and smiled, showing my braces, which I can see now as I think back to that caricature. My hair is much shorter, my face is much less hairy and a soccer ball bounces off my head. The picture was framed and hung in my room for a while.
Now I care about my caricature. Or at least I’m aware.
I explain this to Chris Moore. “That’s interesting,” says the president of the International Society of Caricature Artists, which holds a convention every year attended by 200 or so artists who will drink and draw all hours of the weekend, vying for the Golden Nosy. (The award resembles the first winner’s honking sniffer.)
One of Moore’s favorites is when adults — typically older women, he’s noticed — tell him not to draw this, not to draw that. “Eventually,” he says, “I’ll just look at them and say, ‘Want me to draw somebody else?’
“Another one of my favorites: They’ll say something like, ‘Don’t give me big ears.’ And I’ll say, ‘I didn’t give you big ears. Somebody else gave you big ears. You gotta talk to somebody else about that.’”
Kids are the best, Crowley says. “Fifth grade or 8 years old. If you give a kid big ears, at 8 years old, him and his buddies think it’s hysterical. If they’re older, I can tell you right now ... well ... I don’t play up the ears.”
In the funny business, there’s a fine line. Crowley walks it often. People can get so offended that they won’t pay, and an artist has to get paid.
Other times, Crowley just goes for it. Like that time a guy asked not to be shown smiling.
The guy looked at his caricature and observed, “I look bored.”
“Yeah, well ...” Crowley said. He didn’t get paid, and he didn’t care.
Recently, a company man called Crowley to request a caricature of a departing colleague. He was leaving for Arizona.
Why? Crowley asked. Because he got a new job. Also, he was “looking for a wife,” Crowley was told.
“He’s looking for a wife!” Crowley repeats now, laughing still.
So Crowley depicted the guy at a visitor center, asking where he could find a wife. Maybe the guy wouldn’t appreciate that. But Crowley had to. It was funny.
“If you can’t laugh at yourself,” Crowley says, “then you got a problem.”
That’s what I’m wondering. Do we have a problem? What happens in the time between caricatures, then at Disney and now at Crowley’s studio, in the time between not caring and caring?
“There is on some levels some vanity that people don’t have when they’re kids,” Moore tells me. “I have seen a kid with really big ears or something who gets upset, because probably he’s been teased about it, but it’s the parents who will say, ‘Don’t draw this.’ That’s the thing: The parents are the ones bringing attention to it and making the kids feel bad about it.”
Caricature artists aren’t here to make you feel bad, Moore says. Quite the opposite.
“See, a lot of people think caricature artists are mean-spirited or we didn’t get hugged enough as a child. But that’s not the case at all. What we’re doing is drawing, celebrating, what makes a person unique.”
My mom is an elementary school music teacher. And I think of something she tells the kids: “You’re exactly how you’re meant to be.”
Apparently I’m meant to have the big nose, the big jaw — Crowley has indeed played them up in my caricature. Also, a big bottom lip.
But here’s what I notice later: I’m smiling. I’m pretty sure I was expressionless while looking at the Statue of Liberty. But here Crowley has me smiling. No ... laughing. Laughing so hard that my eyes are squinting. I’m laughing myself to tears.