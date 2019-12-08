FORT COLLINS • It was a bright, sunny, perfect kind of beer-drinking day when a young, cheery woman led another tour at New Belgium Brewing Co.

“Our story starts in the 1980s with a young man named Jeff,” she said.

That’s Jeff Lebesch, whose engineering job took him to Belgium in 1988. The story goes that he decided to take some vacation time while there. He hopped on a bike and explored his true passion: craft beer.

That sudsy tour inspired his pursuit back home. On this tour, amid the churning and whirring of machines producing Fat Tire Amber Ale and such for the whole world, the humble vessels Lebesch started with in his basement are on display. His then-wife, Kim Jordan, would drive around selling batches.

“Guys,” the guide went on, “we are no longer the smallest brewery in Fort Collins.”

New Belgium is, in fact, the country’s fourth-largest craft brewery — and, the guide proudly went on, employee-owned.

Or so it was at the time. This was a couple of weeks before the news came like a dark cloud over Fort Collins, Colorado’s beer capital.

The brewery is being sold to Little World Beverages, which as a global, Australia-based company is not so little.

In a letter, Jordan cited a number of factors, starting with the dramatic growth of breweries in the United States. The count has about doubled in the past four years alone to nearly 7,500, according to a 2018 Brewers Association analysis. In Colorado, that number was 396 — second only to California.

The state of craft beer 2018 numbers from the Brewers Association put in perspective how much Colorado loves the suds: • 396 breweries (second among all states) • 9.2 breweries per capita (fourth) • 1.5 million barrels produced a year (third)

Jordan mentioned the struggle “to balance the cash demands of our (employee stock ownership plan) and selling shareholders, with the operational need for more capacity.” That need led to the opening of a second hub in Asheville, N.C., in 2016.

“As we surveyed the landscape over the last several years,” Jordan wrote, “we found that options to raise capital while being an independent brewer weren’t realistic for us.”

Peter Bouckaert saw the move coming. As financial demands heightened, funneling more of their attention, Lebesch and Jordan in 1996 tapped the Belgian-born maestro to lead the brewing.

He came to a space he found surprisingly big, considering the couple started the company just five years prior.

“I didn’t even realize how fast it had grown at that point,” Bouckaert recalled. “But then from there it grew like a mushroom.”

Lebesch and Jordan divorced in 2009. That’s when Lebesch left New Belgium. He “sailed off into anonymity,” wrote The Coloradoan in a rare interview last year.

But Jordan stayed on, as did Bouckaert for two decades. Over that time he’s credited for widening the palette of American drinkers. And over that time, he watched the mushroom rise.

Bouckaert stepped away from the brewery amid the Asheville expansion. But he knows the deal with Little World to be “a relief” for his friends still there.

“I’m overall optimistic,” he said. “But we’ll have to wait and see. You never know how things turn out.”

Elsewhere in Fort Collins, optimism was hard to find. Carol Cochran could understand. “They’re dealing with the problems we’re dealing with times 500,” said the owner of Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.

But she echoed a sentiment widely shared across small shops like hers. “To lose such a giant in the independent craft industry, it’s a blow.”

Hers and 25 other breweries tap away in Fort Collins, per the tally at coloradobrewerylist.com. That’s slightly more than Colorado Springs, which has almost triple the residents. A recent study ranked Fort Collins third in the country for the most breweries per capita.

But beyond the number, players here will tell you it’s camaraderie that makes the local industry what it is.

It’s the constant emails. Requests for hops, malt or yeast or a keg cleaner.

“You pretty much have what you need in 10 minutes,” Bouckaert said.

It’s the tough love. The honest beer judging followed by hugs.

“None of us want crap beer in craft beer,” Cochran said.

Stacking up Fort Collins ranks high with another Front Range city for breweries per capita 1. Boulder — 13.3 breweries per 100,000 residents 2. Bend, Ore. — 11.6 3. Fort Collins — 10.6 4. Asheville, NC — 8.8 5. Portland, Maine — 6.8 Source: Datafiniti

The frontier of brewing

It’s been two national names setting the standard, each down the street from each other: Odell Brewing Co. and New Belgium.

At the latter, it’s been traditions such as employees getting bikes to ride to work and sabbaticals at certain anniversary years. At five years, they’ve gotten all-expenses-paid trips to Belgium for beer cycling tours like the one Lebesch took all those years ago.

Could that change? And what about the community stewardship that inspired other local breweries to come?

Examples have been as big as the House that Beer Built — a multibrewery effort for a displaced woman — and as small as supplies for schools.

“Yes, we have beer boxes in elementary schools,” said Karla Baise, Odell’s charitable program manager.

Recently at Odell’s aesthetically pleasing taproom, 40 teachers came for free beer in celebrating the life of a lost co-worker. Another day mothers might be seen with a pint in hand, pushing strollers on the grounds immaculately groomed, complete with aspen trees.

It’s a property Doug Odell could not have imagined when he came to town in 1989. He’d been brewing in his kitchen in Seattle until his wife encouraged him to turn his hobby into his livelihood.

They looked to open a place in the Pacific Northwest. Odell listed 10 breweries between the states, as he remembers with a chuckle. “We thought that was a big number.”

His sister was in Fort Collins, where he knew the No. 1 ingredient was good: water. It was close enough to a major metro. It had the outdoors, and the outdoors went great with beer. And it was home to Colorado State University, which Odell could not have known would later have beer-making courses and a student-run brewery. But he figured the university lent to a sophisticated population, one willing to try something new.

So off he went, helping to settle Colorado’s brave frontier of brewing.

By his count at the time, the state had six craft stops. With Odell joining CooperSmith’s Pub and Brewery and Old Colorado Brewing, Fort Collins would have half.

Then along came Lebesch with the idea for New Belgium. Everybody knew that more breweries would mean fewer taps available to them at bars and restaurants — key income then as it is now.

“But everybody I knew early on felt we were stronger working together rather than fighting each other,” Odell said. “Because we were trying to build a segment of the industry here.”

Keeping warm

So Odell and Lebesch were friends, fellows of a homebrew club. And as the two grew their operations, they embraced new kids on the block, inviting them in to check out equipment, to go over business plans, to help them not make mistakes.

While conceptualizing Horse & Dragon, Cochran was at the grocery store with her brewing husband when he picked up a call from an unrecognizable number. He tried not to scream: “It’s Doug Odell!”

The Cochrans learned early on they would have to hire someone to do the passion work, the brewing. They knew their focus had to be on the spreadsheets.

Still, “we didn’t foresee just how much effort the business side was gonna take,” Cochran said.

They’ve been going five years now, “and it’s funny, we’re kind of on the old side of it,” she said, looking around at the dozen-plus breweries that have opened in town since. “Even though we’re definitely feeling like we’re in startup mode.”

There’s always the stress of payroll, of repairs and more investments to make, of debts to pay.

But there’s also the giving back (Cochran gives regularly to a book-giving nonprofit), the advocating (she goes to quarterly meetings about local water quality), the families buying growlers to take home for the holidays. “The feeling like you’re connected,” Cochran said.

That’s what brings people to the industry, Brad Lincoln said. “The desire for warmth and building a community.”

And that’s what he found in the homebrew club he joined upon moving to Fort Collins in 2010. He and others with the same dream met at each other’s houses, at apartment clubhouses, drinking beer, sharing secrets.

“It just kind of felt like we were all in this together,” Lincoln said.

Eventually he couldn’t make time for the club anymore. He and a buddy from brewing school are 10 years into Funkwerks, committed to sour, wayward beers.

A niche is all the more important these days, industry leaders say. It’s at least partly to thank for Funkwerks bottling and distributing now to several states.

But Lincoln struggles to envision much greater growth. To him, there seems to be a level of “cannibalizing” within the business.

“Tap handles (at other establishments) are much harder to get than they once were,” he said. “And even in the taproom scene, you are definitely competing against other taprooms.”

It’s a word FoCo brewers hesitate to use: competition. But it’s a reality hard to ignore, recognized in October by Colorado’s first microbrewery. Approaching its 40th anniversary, Boulder Beer announced it would stop packaging and selling beyond its base.

“Times have changed and change is hard,” the brewery’s owner, Gina Day, said in a news release.

The country has reached craft saturation, Odell said. Stores everywhere need not look far for a great product. “If anybody’s opening and expecting to be a major shipping brewery, those days are kind of behind us,” he said.

It’s hard for him to picture newcomers reaching Odell’s upper-middle tier. That will mean lower profits, yes, but perhaps lower stress.

“First year we were like 900 barrels, next year doubled to 1,800, next year was like 3,000-something,” Odell said. “The growth was steady and actually pretty hectic.”

The plant’s capacity is now 150,000 barrels. Next year, a wine campaign is set to launch.

‘Stick together’

But Odell won’t be around to oversee the venture. After 30 years, he’ll transition away from the brewery that can still say it’s independent.

New Belgium is far from the first of that kind to turn to a conglomerate. Aficionados remember Anheuser-Busch acquiring Breckenridge Brewery in 2015. In 2017, Boulder’s Avery Brewing Co. started selling off major shares, first to a Spanish company.

The landscape is indeed changing. And one of its other pioneers has decided to make a change, too.

At New Belgium, “I sort of felt a part of my heart disappearing,” Bouckaert said. He felt he wasn’t so much needed.

So he left and traveled west. He sipped on this and that, smelling new aromas, tasting new flavors, experiencing sensations he didn’t know existed.

“I was amazed by how much beauty there was still in American craft,” he said. “That suddenly came about for me: What should I do next? The idea became going smaller and smaller.”

Last year he opened a very small brewery, one of Fort Collins’ smallest. He called it Purpose. He joked (but not really) with Kim Jordan back at New Belgium: “I’m gonna sell in a year what you brew in an hour.”

The experiments so far: a cactus ale; a sun-dried tomato-laced beer called Tomaquet; another called Libido, featuring bark and leaves; another made with mushrooms and another with roses.

“It’s such a zen experience to be brewing again,” Bouckaert said.

And with zen comes foresight, a message to his counterparts:

“Stick together. We need each other. Yeah, we compete, but just stick together. It should be a fun industry. It’s just beer, you know.”