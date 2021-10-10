Pig-A-Sus Homestead and Hog Haven Farm host guests on a limited basis. For more information, visit pigasus.org and hoghavenfarm.org.

Fun facts

Five things you didn't know about potbellied pigs:

• Squeals have been documented up to 133 decibels, compared to a jet engine taking off at 120 decibels.

• With instincts of a prey animal, they are believed to be capable of seven-minute miles.

• Typical weight is between 65-200 pounds, with most of that growing done in one year.

• They're known to sense danger. In 2014, a family credited the pig for saving them from a fire.

• Potbellied pigs have straight tails, unlike curly tails of most farm pigs.

