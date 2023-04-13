A landscape boasting "immense future recreation potential" has been acquired by Colorado groups that also describe the deal as "once in a generation."

The deal is $25 million for about 2,000 acres northwest of Denver, outside Golden, as recently announced by collaborators with The Conservation Fund, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Jefferson County and Great Outdoors Colorado. It's the latest development in a years-long effort to realize what the agencies have called the Mount Tom Conservation Corridor — so named for the mountain that is now included in the adjacent 20,000-plus acres conserved.

The 9,720-foot mountain is bordered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Ralston Creek State Wildlife Area and Jefferson County's Douglas Mountain Study Area; Golden Gate Canyon State Park is to the north and White Ranch Park to the east. The newly acquired land will enlarge the state wildlife area by 1,180 acres, while the county's sales tax-supported open space program will add Mount Tom and its surrounding 740 acres.

“Rarely do we see opportunities to secure landscape connectivity at this scale, especially so close to a growing metro region like Denver,” The Conservation Fund's Justin Spring said in the news release.

The release referred to Mount Tom as "one of the top 10 tallest peaks in Jefferson County which has never been available for the public to climb."

A summit trail could be a possibility down the line, the release suggested, along with more big game hunting through the expanded state wildlife area. The woods and meadows are home to moose, elk, bears and mountain lions, and the mountaintop is a noted breeding ground for ladybugs.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Jefferson County Open Space could take multiple years to research the habitat and consider access, the release indicated, stating: "The sites have historically seen incredibly low levels of human disturbance and will need to be thoroughly monitored and studied."

Area wildlife manager Mark Lamb expressed "excitement" after what he called "one of the most complicated projects I've seen."

It involved several private property owners and years of The Conservation Fund and Jefferson County Open Space negotiating and seeking money. Lottery-funded Great Outdoors Colorado was a catalyst for securing Mount Tom and the latest parcels.

The effort "is the result of deep collaboration and a willingness to think big about the future of our natural resources, wildlife and outdoor access," that agency's executive director, Jackie Miller, said in the release.

Come back later for an update to this story.