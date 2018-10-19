Make fall home decorating even more personal by creating it yourself.
Some DIY Halloween decor projects can be done around the Pikes Peak region in the days ahead for little cost. Here are a few fun events where you can make your own “Hocus Pocus” sign, pumpkin or sugar skull mug, among other holiday accents.
• Take in the witchy 1993 comedy film “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, while you paint a reclaimed wood “Hocus Pocus” sign with Green Mountain Falls-based Pals & Paintbrushes at the new Crafted Colorado Handmade Market, 327 N. Tejon St., from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The colorful signs feature three witch-like figures and the phrase “I smell children” from the film. Cost is $35 per project. RSVP via a message on the market’s Facebook page at goo.gl/LkyqxL
You also can decorate a caramel apple with Sweet Addict Bakery at the same site for $5 from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Learn more at goo.gl/LkyqxL.
• The Unsteady Hand, a collective supporting artists with Parkinson’s disease, is throwing a Great Pumpkin Painting Party benefit at Art 111 Gallery and Art Supply, 111 E. Bijou St., from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. For a suggested $10 donation, you can decorate your gourd however you’d like with all painting supplies provided. The event is open to all ages. All proceeds go to the local nonprofit Unsteady Hand to support its creativity labs.
Third Street Apples and Happy Apple Farm in Penrose donated 75 pumpkins to the event, which also will feature a fall-themed photo booth to capture artists and their creations on film. RSVP at unsteadyhand.org.
• In honor of Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 1, paint your own whimsical skull mug. You can create a festive, funky sugar skull mug from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at FH Beerworks Downtown, 521 S. Tejon St., or from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the brewery’s recently opened FH Beerworks East, 2490 Victor Place. Both events are run by Color Me Mine and cost $18 for the mug and supplies.
Enjoy a beer or two as you paint the mug of your choice. A few styles will be available, along with tools and samples to help guide you. Color Me Mine will supply the paints, brushes and instruction. When the party’s over, they’ll take the finished mugs to their Briargate studio to fire them and return them to the brewery for pickup about a week later.
To register for either event, visit the Facebook event page at goo.gl/Mzh92s.
