Step into a fairytale this weekend as the Colorado Ice Castles make their way back to Summit County.
Dreaming of a winter wonderland? The Ice Castles are set to return to Town Park in Dillon this Saturday (Dec. 28). Expect colorful glowing lights to ice-carved slides and mystic tunnels.
Creating the Ice Castles consists of growing 5,000 to 12,000 icicles daily, all harvested by hand and individually sculpted onto existing ice formations.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 26, ranging from $16.99 – $20.99 with a discounted children’s ticket. Be sure to grab them in advance as the icy attraction sells out many days every year. For more details, click here.