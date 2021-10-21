DILLON - The family entered the icy wonderland through an archway, and the father's response was much like his young son's. "Whoa, this is not what I expected," said Colorado Springs' Mark Galley, who with his family was first in a line that got longer as the sun dipped behind the Summit County mountains. He and hundreds of others gazed at the glossy cathedrals and spires forming a maze in the town's Little League field. The nationwide attraction Ice Castles has returned to Colorado, inspiring the same awe it did in Breckenridge four years ago. "Wow!" Galley said, seemingly unable to control his laughter as he touched the bluish, soaring walls around him that at night glow all the colors of the rainbow.