Puppy season kicked off last month, as a flood of photographs and videos filled my social media feed. My friends, their friends and seemingly everyone else’s friends are adopting puppies and dogs of all ages. At the farmers market, the cute-o-meter is off the charts with wiggling fur bundles causing human traffic jams.
It makes sense. Summer days are long enough for training a new member of the household, and snow doesn’t intrude on walks.
When I’m invited to meet a newly ensconced pup, I arrive with a package of DIY dog biscuits. I first made them for our dog Dylan, who struggled with food allergies and a touchy tummy but never said no to such a biscuit. I make them with healthful grocery store ingredients, and, while I could eat them, they don’t taste delicious to me. To dogs, however, they are scrumptious.
I use sugar-free peanut butter, because sugar is bad for dogs; only safflower oil, because it is easy for dogs to digest; and no pre-grated cheese, because the bagged kind often is coated with cornstarch or another additive not ideal for canine digestion. Because the biscuits contain no preservatives, they can get moldy in a few days, so I refrigerate them.
The accompanying recipes yield lots of biscuits, especially treats sized for the little guys. You can freeze them in zip-top bags and take out a dozen at a time, or portion the dough into quarters and freeze each section separately. Roll, cut and bake as needed.
Most dogs aren’t picky about biscuits. Morty, our mini schnauzer, is not that into my cheesy biscuits, yet he scarfs down the peanut butter ones. Our mixed terrier, Louie, happily runs off with — and guards for hours — any biscuit offered. Some dogs might be wary of a new treat, but eventually they’ll find the biscuits irresistible.
You can produce these biscuits quickly, blending the few ingredients by hand or in a stand mixer. The dough is flexible and easy to handle. When it seems too wet, add more flour. You can reroll scraps. Pastry standards for our four-legged friends are forgiving.
I like to use bone-shaped cookie cutters and have them in big- and little-dog sizes. Of course, any cookie cutter will work; sometimes I skip that step and simply use a ruler and knife to measure and cut 2-inch squares.
Once the biscuits are done, turn off the oven and let them dry on their baking sheets as the oven cools. I often let them sit on the counter overnight to crisp up even more. A crunchy biscuit is a good biscuit.
Every new puppy owner will face trying moments: favorite shoes devoured, trash cans upended, howling at sirens. Bring a bottle of wine and your bag of treats to ease the transition. While you are visiting, teach the dog a trick. I opt for the High Five. Then, give that dog a bone.