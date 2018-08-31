ADOPTION FAIRS 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday
, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
, Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St. and 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com. Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org. SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org. EVENTS SATURDAYS Look What the Cat Brought In, Kitty Love Cat Cafe — With refreshments and interaction with felines, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. SEPT. 15 Yard Sale — To benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1632 Wood Ave.; 287-0030. Pawtoberfest — Dog-friendly festival with craft brews and spirits tasting, food trucks and more, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st and Rio Grande streets, $50, $30 for ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger; pawtoberfest.org. SEPT. 22 Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — Spirit tastings, appetizers, silent auction and more to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e. Wags to Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4. NEED HELP? Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083. LOOKING TO HELP? Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647. WHAT TO DO IF? If an animal bites you, your pet runs away or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org. Submit adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.
MOOSE
Moose (1363472) here, looking for his squirrel, er, new family. Moose is a very loyal, sweet pup. He loves spending time with his special people and seems to be fairly well trained. He can be a little pushy with other dogs and get excited and hyper easily. Adopt him today.
DAPPLE
She’s beautiful. She’s sweet. She would love to join your household. Meet Dapple (1336145), a 3-year-old spayed tortie cat who would look fantastic in your windowsill. Dapple can be a little shy and would prefer a more mature home without very young children.
LILLIE
Have you ever wanted a house tiger? Lillie (1379326) might be the closest you will get. This beautiful girl is a brown tiger, but something of her big, wild cousins in her fur that makes you think of the jungle. She is a little shy but sweet and loving.
BERNARD
Handsome senior Bernard (1379956) is searching for a home for his retirement. He can be a little nervous in new situations, but he loves having people friends to walk with and cuddle him. Come adopt Bernard into your home today. Adoption is free during Pet-ique sale.