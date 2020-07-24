Aloha, it’s the popular Fur Ball fundraising time to benefit the animals at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. It was always one of the most glittering nonprofit events of the social season.
But, like most everything else, this 23rd Fur Ball year is different, and comfortably 2020 casual online.
The fun begins with an online auction items starting Friday and running through Aug. 3, with a wide variety of offerings. Major packages include a private dining experience for 12 at historic High Valley Farm, a two-night stay at The Broadmoor’s Cloud Camp, or the chance to make your pet a star as the face of HSPPR.
It’s free to register at nufnow.com/hsppr/furball/2020//?c=
Then it’s weekend gala night on Aug. 1. Fur Balls are always anticipated for their fun, creative themes and this one doesn’t disappoint: Hawaii Fid-O. Animal lovers community wide can participate from home with their furry friends and all are invited to wear Hawaiian attire, posting selfies on social media with the hash tag #FURBALLHSPPR
To see the gala, click on the livestream link before 7 p.m. for the program when host Rich Schur shares inspiring animal stories, heart-touching videos of special community pets, and gives an update on how HSPPR has adapted to challenging coronavirus times.
During the gala a “raise the virtual paddle” offers an opportunity to pledge donation amounts toward the shelter’s work. All donations, including from the auction, help support the 25,000 homeless, abused and neglected animals served by the HSPPR each year.