Iowa-born Winnebago, famous for its big, boxy motorhomes, is in the midst of a major makeover designed to appeal to a wider base of buyers.
The company has rolled out a line of all-electric vehicles and ponied up half a billion dollars to acquire a wunderkind towable business. Perhaps most notably, Winnebago purchased luxury boat-maker Chris-Craft, signaling its interest in expanding its empire beyond traditional recreational vehicles.
Winnebago has seen its fortunes rise during that time, aided by one of the U.S. economy's longest expansions ever. Winnebago earned more than $2 billion in fiscal year 2018 — nearly 10 times larger than 2009's earnings of about $211 million.
For more on this story visit desmoinesregister.com.