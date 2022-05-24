Children need heroes. They help kids cope with the world around them, providing a little bit of hope and a lot of entertainment.
The classic heroes are always on the side of justice and compassion. They make things right no matter the odds. And in our world of uncertainty, our kids definitely need a bit of help keeping their balance and looking forward to a better future.
Even more, for some kids, the odds just seem to be stacked against them. They lie in hospital beds through long illnesses, away from playgrounds and classrooms where their friends can embrace them. Some kids will return to hospitals again and again as they go through treatments for cancer or kidney diseases that make them regulars. It’s a tough road, and the pandemic made it even rougher by limiting the number of visitors a child patient could see.
So imagine being a 6-year-old child in a hospital bed when Spider-Man knocks on your window!
Having Spider-Man close gives you the courage to face the coming days, and it certainly brightens the moment he pays you a visit. That’s why recently, for four hours, Spider-Man and Captain America dangled from the roof of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
The kids were thrilled. The staff cheered. And the parents cried. It was one of those magical moments when everything that’s right with the world converges into an explosion of emotions. Kids and parents find a little more hope, a little more courage. And health care workers find themselves smiling, a relief that has been a long time coming.
Farther south, another team of window washers also made their appearance as superheroes at a hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the children were ecstatic. The distraction from their pain is beneficial to their mental health and even helps them heal faster. But most importantly, it makes them happy.
We can all be somebody’s superhero for a day, an hour or just a moment. Distracting someone from the pain they are feeling with a little something to cheer them up just might make their day. And you don’t have to dangle from a rooftop to do it.
