Thanks to more than $1 trillion of prospective investment — led by China’s $800 billion Belt and Road Initiative linking countries from East Asia to Europe — the Silk Road is rising again.
The once-legendary pathways connecting cities, from Kashgar to Paro to Constantinople, which originated at the dawn of the common era and collapsed with the fall of the Mongol empire in the early 16th century, is being reborn as a network of highways, railways and airports linking 65 countries. Add improved safety and easier-to-access visas, and the bazaar-filled cities of Central Asia are more accessible than ever.
For travelers, this means a wealth of destinations to explore — some sprung from deserts overnight and others that have for too long been left off tourist maps. Uzbekistan is reporting a 40 percent year-on-year rise in tourism; Baku, Azerbaijan, also has awakened from its post-Soviet slumber to rank among the faster-growing tourism destinations in Europe and Central Asia. The growth had been simmering for years; now it’s boiling.
According to Jonny Bealby, founder of luxury travel outfit Wild Frontiers, the region also is emerging in response to “people looking further and further afield to see places that are more authentic, less spoiled and less on the beaten track.”
His company is one of several tour operators helping travelers realize a suddenly buzzy fantasy of traveling the Silk Road. But completing that journey end-to-end can take from six weeks to three months.
Here are a few locations to prioritize if your vacation days aren’t quite that plentiful.
Food lovers: Xi’an, China
The heart of the original Silk Road was the central Chinese city of Chang’an, or modern-day Xi’an. In the eighth century, it was the world’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, a beacon for traders from all corners of Asia. Now an international trade hub with 12 million residents, Xi’an is reclaiming its glory as the eastern terminus of the Belt and Road. That’s perhaps no surprise, considering it’s the hometown of President Xi Jinping.
While most visitors know Xi’an for its iconic terra cotta army, there is much more to the place. Start at Tang West Market, which is said to have been the precise, historic start of the old Silk Road. Today, it’s a shopping bonanza where you’ll find everything from faux antique daggers to jade-bejeweled brass pots. Make a pit stop at the Tang West Market Museum, which has one of the world’s biggest displays of relics from all sides of the Silk Road.
Be adventurous and try foods you’ve never tasted: spicy camel skewers, wholesome quarter-inch-wide biang biang noodles and delicately sweet persimmon doughnuts. Want a glimpse of the city’s modern edge? Head to Chanba Ecological Zone, a landfill converted into a sparkling urban area. It’s the epicenter of Xi’an’s Belt and Road endeavors and features a massive wetland park that’s perfect for boating and birdwatching.
Architecture buffs: Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s ancient cities still stand remarkably intact, along with their ornate, mosaic- laden monuments. So this country brims with fascinating history, layers of architectural and religious heritage, and a global mélange of cultural traditions forged over millennia.
Though you’ll fly in via Tashkent, it’s best to connect straight through to Samarkand — a 2,500-year-old city 200 miles to the capital’s south. There, you can see where Genghis Khan sacked the city of Afrosiab in the 13th century, watch daily life unfold against a backdrop of mud-brick Uzbek houses in the medieval quarter, and visit such eye-popping sites as the 15th century Registan Mosque.
Then it’s off to Bukhara, a city studded with glistening turquoise domes, ornate mosques, ancient forts and layer upon layer of living history. It’s one of the region’s better-preserved medieval cities, with several significant monuments, such as the Indian-influenced, four-minaret Char Minar, in close proximity to one another. If you still have time, Khiva is your last stop. It’s an incredible example of traditional Islamic urban design, and its 200-year-old inner fortress, the Itchan Kala, will send you traveling back through time.
Adventure seekers: Azerbaijan
Many Silk Road destinations claim to be “the place where the east meets the west,” but Azerbaijan has the best geographical claim. As in antiquity, it remains a place where minds from all sorts of far-off lands converge — though these days they’re more likely drilling for oil or shopping at fashionable boutiques than trading wares. The capital, Baku, is somewhat like Dubai: It’s ripe with old-world charm and modern-day glitz, but it’s the adventurous day trips waiting just outside the city that you might remember most.
Baku’s architecture spells the capital’s history like an open book. The winding streets of the Islamic old city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are packed elbow-to-elbow with matching stone buildings that date to the 12th century; some of the original caravansaries still stand and have been converted into fine-dining spots.
Then get out of town. From the new port of Alat, 40 miles south, you can take a beautiful ferry ride across the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan or Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan. Who do you know who has ever done that? And make time to hit Gobustan National Park, an hour’s drive south from Baku; it has thousands of rock carvings, plus volcanic mud pools for therapeutic (and skin-softening) soaks.
Europhiles: Northern Greece
History buffs who come to Greece think first of Zeus, Homer and the Parthenon. But there’s another claim to fame in that the country was the trailhead for one of the first iterations of the Silk Road, dating to Alexander the Great’s conquests in the fourth century B.C.
Glimmers of that legacy remain in the north, in such little-visited destinations as Vergina and Soufli. The new Belt and Road is emerging as an important narrative here, too, particularly in Piraeus, a bustling port city since ancient times. The port was purchased by the Chinese in 2016 and was subsequently built up to be one of Europe’s busiest marine hubs, more than quadrupling the port’s container traffic since 2010.
Vergina, inhabited since the third millennium B.C., claims historic sites that are outstanding, even by Greek standards. It was the first capital of ancient Macedonia, lending it a fascinating acropolis, theater and palace. East is Thessaloniki, a thriving city that was an ancient shipment hub for silk and spices. See how that pervades Thessaloniki’s contemporary culture on a stroll through Modiano, the city’s predominant foodie thoroughfare; sampling its souvlaki, gyros, cheese and meat-stuffed bougatsa pastries, feta-stuffed squid and smoked eggplant will prove why this is considered the “gourmet capital of Greece.”
Culminate in the easternmost city of Soufli, Greece’s capital of viniculture and silk production. Three museums here are dedicated to the Silk Road, affirming the legacy of the trade routes that still live today. And then you can see the silk trade springing back to life in this charming town, where modern workshops now supply Greece’s leading designers.