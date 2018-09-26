I’ve found myself several times stuck in a kind of endless feedback loop in cooking. If I haven’t worked with an ingredient a lot, I’m afraid to work with it. Being afraid means I won’t cook it, and so it goes. For me, pork is one of those things.
My parents didn’t cook pork at home when I was a kid, so I didn’t grow up eating much of it. And I never learned how to cook it.
Even when I started cooking for myself, I never gravitated toward pork. Force of habit, sure. But I also felt as if all I heard about was the danger of overcooking it, so I never bothered.
But I have learned how to cook pork. Yes, I overcooked it a few times, but, yes, it still tasted good. If you’re like me, you’ll get distracted and the meat’s internal temperature will slide higher than you want it to be. But even if your pork chops are a bit overcooked, the sauce with both recipes here can mask many faults.
Why two recipes? Because of that overcooking thing, you have to think about the best way to cook the meat evenly, and the best way isn’t necessarily the same for thick and thin cuts. Thin cuts easily dry out, because by the time you get the outside sufficiently seared, the meat inside is overdone. Thick cuts can be hard to cook evenly, because you might overcook the outside before the inside can finish.
“Poaching” thin chops in a cider-based glaze keeps them moist and adds lots of flavor. Searing them first on one side will yield an appealing, golden brown crust. The original recipe from America’s Test Kitchen called for thick, boneless chops, but I thought this method was especially well suited to thin, bone-in chops, which are easier to find at the grocery store. I tweaked the sauce a bit to mirror one from J. Kenji López-Alt at Serious Eats, so you can use it in this recipe as well as the related recipe (reverse-seared pork chops), which calls for thick boneless chops and a cooking method that takes the pork from the oven to the skillet.
You’ll need an instant-read thermometer to monitor the meat. If your chops are thinner, check their internal temperature after the initial sear. If they are already at the 140-degree mark, remove them from the skillet and let them rest for 5 minutes, tented with aluminum foil. Then add the platter juices and glaze ingredients to the skillet and proceed with glaze reduction. If your chops are closer to 1 inch thick, you might need to cook them longer in the glaze.
And about that temperature: The 160-degree mark may stick in your mind. That was previously the recommended safe internal temperature by the government (it still applies to ground pork), but most chefs and even home cooks can attest to that temperature causing many a sad, overcooked piece of pork. In recent years, the Food and Drug Administration lowered the safe minimum cooking temperature for pork to 145 degrees, so for medium, cook the meat to 140 to 145 degrees, knowing the temperature will rise to 145 to 150 degrees as the meat rests.
Dry, spongy pork? It’s a thing of the past — as is my fear of cooking it.