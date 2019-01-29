Chinese New Year, one of two spring festivals celebrated by the Asian community in a big way with food, is right around the corner, on Tuesday. And 2019 is the Year of the Pig.
Cynthia Chung Aki, founder of Golden Lotus Foundation, an organization devoted to advancing knowledge of Asian culture, gave us an overview of the Chinese New Year celebration and foods to serve.
“Pork is a staple in Chinese cooking, so no such thing as avoiding pork even if it is the Year of the Pig,” she said. “The more variety of dishes served for the lunar year dinner signifies the generosity and, to some degree, wealth of the family. Chinese see the lunar new year as the most significant event, even to planning the birth of their child.”
Aki recommended some favorite new year dishes: steamed black sea bass (garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, green onions), Peking duck from appetizer to soup, all from the duck, and crispy Hong Kong egg noodles with vegetables.
“I’ve in the past done hot pot, where everyone cooks their own food in a boiling skillet of broth to cover the pork, chicken, beef, seafood, noodles, vegetables rather than having to make individual dishes,” she said.
So with Chinese New Year upon us, what better excuse to dine out at a Chinese restaurant or create your own feast at home? We wanted to learn more about the latter. To better understand cooking techniques, exotic ingredients and special dishes served at Chinese eateries, we took a series of monthly Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes last year offered by the Golden Lotus Foundation. Mei Chung, owner and chef at Hunan Springs restaurant downtown, taught the classes.
The first was a tour of the Asian Pacific Market to get a primer on ingredients used to prepare Chinese cuisine. From that tour, we came up with a list of must-have ingredients for stocking a Chinese pantry:
• Soy sauce. This is the most iconic and well-known Chinese pantry essential, one you likely already have. Both regular/light and dark soy sauces are musts. While you can get by with just regular or “light” soy sauce in some dishes, dark soy sauce is critical to get the right depth of flavor, color and consistency in other dishes.
• Sesame seed oil. This is the second-most recognizable flavor of Chinese and Asian cooking. Most of the sesame oils you see in markets are toasted, so they have a dark amber color and rich aroma.
• Oyster sauce. Whether the traditional version made from oysters or the vegetarian version made from mushrooms, oyster sauce provides umami flavor that really elevates the taste of any Chinese dish.
• Cornstarch. This is the most common thickening agent used in Chinese cooking. It is also the most readily available ingredient. A cornstarch slurry, a mixture of cornstarch and water, is used to thicken stir-fry dishes and soups.
• Aromatics. Ginger, garlic and scallions are the “holy trinity” of Chinese cooking. These three flavors vary depending on which recipe you’re using and how you’re cooking them.
During that tour, we also learned about different types of rice, noodles, dumplings and eggroll wrappers.
The following weeks, we met at Chung’s home, where she had a demonstration kitchen set up. We learned to make the following recipes, which have symbolic meaning for Asians during Chinese New Year:
• Fried eggrolls are probably the most well-known Chinese dish. Because they look like bars of gold, they are a symbol of prosperity and wealth.
• Steamed dumplings, another popular item, are eaten during every special occasion but are most significant during Chinese New Year — for good reason. Dumplings are shaped like ancient Chinese silver and gold ingots. By wrapping dumplings, you are locking in good fortune. After eating them, it’s believed you will live a wealthy and prosperous life.
• Double pan-fried noodles with vegetables is another dish that expresses wishes for prosperity. In some regions of China, it’s customary to cook dumplings and noodles together. This is called gold silk and gold ingots. For Chinese New Year, people like to eat long noodles. The longer the noodle, the longer your life will be.
Interested in creating your own good fortune Chinese New Year dinner — or just slurping oodles of noodles? Below is an adaptation of one of Chung’s recipes.
