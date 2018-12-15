If you’re over age 30, you likely have boxes filled with old printed photos and photo albums. You probably haven’t looked at them in years, yet you can’t throw them away.
Or maybe your parents are moving, and they’ve asked you to help decide which photos to keep and whether anyone wants part of the collection.
Sorting and organizing old photos is a daunting, time-consuming job, so no wonder many of us have delayed it. But wouldn’t it be great to check this task off your list? I promise that whatever you’ve anticipated — that this will take forever, be boring and not make much of a difference — will prove to be untrue.
Your goals should be to identify, categorize, minimize and efficiently store your photos. Here are some tips.
Pace yourself
Don’t try to tackle all of your pictures in one sitting. It’s unrealistic, and you’ll lose motivation. You’ll need at least an hour, but don’t work for more than two hours before taking a break. Grab one or two boxes or a few albums and find a comfortable place to sit where you have room to group photos into categories and can leave them out for a few weeks.
Getting started
Albums are an easy place to start. The sticky pages covered with acidic glue strips and plastic can cause the pictures to deteriorate. And bulky albums take up a lot of space. So eliminate the need for albums.
Remove the photos (experts recommend using dental floss), keeping them in the order in which they were arranged. If the backs aren’t too sticky, stack them in chronological order and label the stacks by event, date or both.
In addition to preserving the photos, removing them from old “magnetic” albums will make the prints easy to distribute, copy and store digitally.
If you only have boxes filled with miscellaneous photos, just choose one and dig in.
Developing a plan
Before you’ve pulled out hundreds of photos, decide how you want to organize them. There is no “right” way. Go with whatever makes the most sense to you.
Because some old photos probably aren’t clearly dated, don’t get bogged down trying to put them in perfect chronological order. Instead, think about organizing photos by decades, places or general time frames. For instance, “Akron, Ohio, 1980-1987, Elementary School,” or “Family Photos, 1970-1979.” Create labeled stacks.
Making decisions
Many people keep their prints and negatives in the envelopes from the store where the film was developed. Before you toss the envelopes, check for dates on them. The negatives probably aren’t worth keeping, unless you want to reproduce a special corresponding picture. You can have the negatives scanned, but it’s usually easier to have the actual photos scanned and duplicated.
As you begin sorting, you might realize that a third of the pictures in each envelope are terrible and can be tossed — scenic shots of unrecognizable locations, photos of people you don’t remember, shots of events you would rather not remember, or pictures where everyone’s eyes are closed. The distinction between what is worth keeping and what is not is usually pretty clear. And if you splurged for the “doubles deal” and don’t want to give someone else the copy, toss the duplicates.
If you can’t identify a photo’s subject or the occasion, ask a friend or family member and make notes on the back of the print. This will help you and family members who are looking through the prints in the years ahead.
Rethink storage
If you’ve managed to get through all of your photos, that’s a big accomplishment. A lot of people stop there, satisfied to place delineated photos in a clean, labeled box and put them in a closet.
Because most people’s collections have been moved from home to home in flimsy cardboard boxes and survived, you don’t need to buy fancy archival storage boxes or expensive albums. But I do recommend using shoe box-size boxes that can hold one category of photos and are easy to move around.
Actual shoe boxes or similar-size containers work well for 4-by-6-inch and smaller photos, as do photo boxes sold at craft stores. Larger photos can be stored in labeled manila folders or larger document boxes.
Digitizing photos
Another option is to have all of your newly organized pictures scanned and digitized, so you can toss the prints and easily send electronic copies to friends and family. A number of online companies provide this service on a per-print cost, such as ScanCafe, DigMyPics, ScanMyPhotos and Legacybox. Your local photo or office store probably provides similar services.Getting your decades-old print photos organized won’t have a major effect on your life, but it’s worth doing. It is usually among the top three projects my clients want to accomplish: first to ensure their memories are in order and easy to share and to save precious storage space. As a bonus, tackling this project before the holidays might give you a chance to share prints with family members or frame a gem that you uncover as a holiday gift.