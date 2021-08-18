Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cantaloupe "Molasses" and Cantaloupe "Kimchee" Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cantaloupe "Molasses" and Cantaloupe "Kimchee" Yield: 4 servings 1 pork tenderloin, trimmed 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon garlic, minced 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1/4 cup cantaloupe "molasses", recipe below 1 cup cantaloupe "kimchee", recipe below Procedure: Combine the olive oil, garlic, cider vinegar and soy sauce in a small mixing bowl and pour over the pork tenderloin in a glass baking dish covered with plastic wrap or in a plastic container with a lid. Allow to marinated for at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a skillet over high heat. Carefully pull the pork tenderloin out of the marinade and place in the hot skillet. Sear one side of the tenderloin until it is nicely browned and starting to get crispy. Turn the tenderloin and sear another side until it too is nicely browned. Repeat until all sides are well-seared. Remove the tenderloin from the skillet and place in a clean baking or roasting pan. Baste the tenderloin liberally with the cantaloupe molasses then place in the oven to roast for 30 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove the pork from the oven and place it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. After 10 minutes, slice the tenderloin into 1/4-inch slices. Place a dollop of the cantaloupe kimchee on 4 dinner plates and top with sliced pork tenderloin. Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Cantaloupe "Molasses" Cantaloupe "Molasses" Yield: 2 cups 1 Rocky Ford cantaloupe Procedure: Trim off both ends of the cantaloupe and trim off the rind from the entire cantaloupe. Using a spoon, scrape out and discard the seeds. Cut the cantaloupe into 1/2-inch wedges and then cut into 1/2-inch diced cubes. Place the chopped cantaloupe in a blender and puree until smooth. Don't overcrowd the blender, simply puree the cantaloupe in batches if needed. Pour the juice into a medium-sized saucepan and place on a burner over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally as the juice will boil over if not watched. As the juice simmers, use a spoon to scrape off any undesirable foam and solids that float to the top. Continue to simmer until the volume of the juice is half of what it was when it was pureed. The juice will have thickened to a rich and sweet puree-like consistency. Set aside, under refrigeration, until ready to plate. Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Cantaloupe "Kimchee" Cantaloupe "Kimchee" Yield: 2 cups 1 Rocky Ford cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces 2 tablespoons Sriracha hot sauce 1 tablespoon pickled sushi ginger, chopped fine 1/2 cup rice vinegar 4 green onions, sliced thinly, everything but the fibrous stem 1 tablespoon garlic, chopped Procedure: Place the cantaloupe in a plastic container with a lid. In a mixing bowl, combine the Sriracha hot sauce together with the sushi ginger, rice vinegar, garlic and sliced green onions. Whisk together and pour over the cantaloupe. Allow the cantaloupe to marinate for at least an hour, but the flavor is best after 2-3 days. Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Seared Sea Scallop with Cantaloupe Relish and Cantaloupe "Caviar" Seared Sea Scallop with cantaloupe relish and cantaloupe "caviar" Yield: 4 servings 4 sea scallops, cleaned, patted dry with clean paper towels Kosher salt and black pepper, as needed Olive oil, as needed for searing 1 cup cantaloupe relish, recipe below 2 ounces spec ham, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips 4 teaspoon cantaloupe "caviar," recipe below Procedure: Heat a skillet or sauté pan over high heat for 2 minutes. Season the scallops with salt and pepper. Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into the hot pan and allow it to spread across the pan. Carefully set each scallop into the hot oil. Once the scallops are seared with a nice golden crust, flip them. Turn off the heat to the sauté pan and let the scallops continue to sear with whatever residual heat remains. Divide and pile the cantaloupe relish on 4 dinner plates. Top each pile with 1 tablespoon of spec ham. Set a scallop next to the relish and ham. Top each scallop with a teaspoon of cantaloupe "caviar." Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Cantaloupe Relish Cantaloupe Relish Yield: 4 servings ½ cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces 2 large Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced into 1/8-inch pieces ½ medium red onion, peeled and diced into 1/4-inch pieces 1 lime, juiced 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste Procedure: Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Allow the relish to sit and marinated for at least two hours before serving. Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Cantaloupe "Caviar" Cantaloupe "Caviar" Yield: 2 cups ½ cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces Agar agar (seaweed gelatin, available online or in Asian supermarkets) Vegetable oil Procedure: Fill a tall drinking glass or pilsner glass 3/4 full with vegetable oil. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes before proceeding recipe. Place the chopped cantaloupe in a blender and puree until smooth. Don't overcrowd the blender, simply puree the cantaloupe in batches if needed. Pour the juice into a medium-sized sauce pan and place on a burner over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally as the juice will boil over if not watched. As the juice simmers, use a spoon to scrape off any undesirable foam and solids that float to the top. Once you have achieved only cantaloupe juice in the pan, free of any foam or solids, pour the juice into a clear glass or plastic liquid measuring glass to determine the total volume of juice you have. Pour the juice into a clean small sauce pot over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon of agar agar for every 12 fluid ounces (1 1/2 cups) of juice. Continue to simmer for two minutes. Set the juice base aside to cool for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, pour the juice base into a plastic kitchen squeeze bottle with a clean 1/8"-wide tip. Slowly drip single droplets of the cantaloupe-agar juice into the ice-cold vegetable oil. They will immediately drop down to the bottom of the glass in caviar-shaped pearls. Continue dropping the juice until you have enough faux caviar for your presentation. Place the whole glass of oil and cantaloupe caviar in the refrigerator to set for at least 30 minutes. Remove the glass from the refrigerator then strain out the caviar from the oil by pouring everything into a fine-mesh strainer or China cap. Keep the caviar in a plastic container with a lid for up to 2-3 days. Source: Rocky Ford Grower Association

Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Truffles Rocky Ford cantaloupe truffles Yield: 6 servings 1 Rocky Ford cantaloupe, seeded 2 cups crumbled Feta cheese 4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil toothpicks Procedure: Use a melon scooper to create even sized melon balls. In a bowl toss together feta cheese and herbs. Roll each melon ball in feta/herb mixture, pressing with fingers to help stick on. Skewer with a toothpick and serve cold. Source: Rocky Ford Growers Association

Melon mania Here are a few varieties of melons grown in Rocky Ford: Athena, Dove, Rocky Sweet, Crenshaw, Red Seedless, Sangria (red watermelon with seeds), Honeydew, Moon Glow