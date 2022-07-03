Richard Risely took his first photos 75 years ago. He got more serious about crafting photographic prints after his wife died nine years ago, and six years ago he began submitting his works for an annual local exhibit called “How Do You See God?” that opens this week.
His entry this year is “America the Beautiful’s Mountain,” which features a “float mat” that’s part of the print.
“I try to capture the beauty of what I see, which is all influenced by the work of God,” says Risely, who still follows the Methodist faith he learned from his mother and Sunday school teachers.
Joni Ware started painting in high school. She now uses oils on canvas in a realistic style, but her works are often metaphorical. In “Freedom,” six frolicking horses symbolize the freedom Christians can experience in Christ.
Linda Bridges is a writer, artist, children’s-book illustrator and member of Pikes Peak Watercolor Society who sells her work on Etsy and her website, www.lindakbridges.com. She’s entering the “How Do You See God?” exhibit for the fifth year because she enjoys meeting artists who use a variety of methods to express a range of spiritual beliefs.
She originally painted her entry, “At the Cross,” for her church’s Lenten art show. The image “depicts one’s spiritual journey, culminating with a heart surrender and worship, kneeling at the foot of the cross.”
Bridges believe artists are blessed to be a blessing to others, and she hopes her work does that.
Safe place for creativity
Kim Costello says organizing the annual exhibit fulfills part of her life’s calling.
“I have a very strong belief in the fact that God has put me where I was supposed to be,” says the managing partner of Academy Art & Frame, who has lived in the Springs since 1958.
Costello, a member of First Presbyterian Church downtown, says her faith journey has included times of doubt, grief and mental anguish, but “God used all of that to draw me closer and deeper.”
Her theology begins with a God who creates people in his image, imbuing them with creativity. She believes the Holy Spirit “loves to create beauty,” even in people who don’t believe in the Holy Spirit, and that “God enjoys seeing what people can capture” in their art.
Costello says the exhibit is “a place of safety” and creativity that has featured works by Buddhist, Muslim and neo-pagan artists. She draws inspiration from ancient Mayan and Aztec designs for her works, which use feathers.
Even though organizing the annual exhibit means more long days of “working my butt off,” she says she’s happy and fulfilled.
“I’m surrounded by art and people who love art,” she says. “Think of all the hearts that got touched today, and all the beauty I’ve found.”