Welcome to Puki’s Peak, a weekly column about the adventures of Puki, a 50-pound, one-year-old hound mix with the energy of three puppies on caffeine.
On this first edition, let’s talk about how this Florida dog is conquering the Colorado winter.
That’s right. Puki went from long walks on the sandy shores of St. Petersburg to snow-laced strolls in Colorado Springs.
How’s she holding up? Pretty well, actually.
It helps that she sports a bright-pink sweater when she goes outside – not only does it give her core some extra warmth, it also makes a statement.
I decided on getting her that extra layer after doing some research on doggie sweaters (I know, I know).
Weighing factors such as her coat, which is very short, as well as body mass, which is medium, I chose to try it. After all, it was going to be a big adjustment from what she was used to in the Florida heat.
And, she seems to like it! I even notice a slight pep in her step when she’s wearing it – maybe that extra warmth gives her a confidence boost, or maybe it’s all the pets and coos she gets on our walks.
Here are some tips via City Vet I used to decide if I should bundle up my pup (please consult your vet with any concerns or questions!):
- Smaller dogs have a harder time retaining body heat, so during winter they may benefit from additional insulation.
- Medium or large dogs who may lack muscle mass from illness or age may also need some extra layers.
- Dogs with short or thin hair don’t have as much natural insulation to keep them warm compared to dogs with long, thick fur like huskies or golden retrievers, who’s fur is usually enough to get them through the winter.
- Distinct dog breeds also react differently to cold weather because of their unique body shape and activity levels. For example, greyhounds and whippets tend to benefit from a sweater because of their thin body shape.
- Finally, most temperatures higher than 45 degrees don't require sweater wear, so make sure you don’t overdo it.