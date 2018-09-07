Live music doesn’t need to mean overpriced tickets and nosebleed seats in big-name venues where you need binoculars to make out the band.
Savvy music lovers around Colorado Springs and in the Pikes Peak region have discovered the magic of house concerts, where a nominal fee, perhaps one thin Andrew Jackson, will score you an intimate show in a cozy backyard or living room, a potluck meal, lots of new friends and a chance to mingle with the musicians.
Married couple Gayle Limborg and Corliss Brecht attended house concerts for years before founding their own Pink House Concerts series a few years ago. Their shared love of music is No. 1 on the list of why they create four annual shows. But there’s more to it than that.
“The enjoyment of having these people right here in our yard,” said Limborg, “and we always listen to incredible music and have it enjoyed by other people. It’s a pleasure to know that we’re also helping musicians. Most give so much for their art and to write songs, and we all know how much we get out of that.”
On a rainy Sunday afternoon in July, the centrally located neighborhood around Limborg and Brecht’s cotton candy-colored house is flush with folks carrying folding chairs and aluminum foil-covered dishes. They drop off their potluck items in the couple’s garage and head into the large, green backyard with its gazebo-like stage plumb in the center. They survey the land, select a spot of grass, greet old friends and settle in to hear the blues, soul, funk and Americana sounds of Albuquerque-based hONEyhoUSe, a trio of female singer-songwriters who have brought two other women, a drummer and bass player, to round out their band.
Kelly Wood has volunteered for Pink House Concerts for three years.
“Being outside listening to music, expanding your variety of music, and when bands are engaging and tell the story behind the song. It’s fascinating,” she said.
Pick a house, any house
Of the three regular house concert series in the Pikes Peak region, the longest running by far is Friends House Concerts, founded by Marc and Whitney Luckett in 2000 after Whitney’s sister-in-law and singer-songwriter Erika Luckett performed in their abnormally large, ideal-for-concerts house. Their six to seven annual shows are mostly held in colder months for one simple reason: no air-conditioning. Singer-songwriter Darden Smith from Austin, Texas, opens their new season Friday (call for location, $30-$45; 373-8879, house-concerts.org, eventbrite.com).
“The thing I love is live music in the house,” said Whitney. “When you do house concerts, the audience is up close and personal with the artists. I get to break bread twice with them. They are fascinating people. What I love is relaxing in the music, and also getting a bigger view on the world through the eyes of a traveling musician.”
Typically, 70 to 90 people show for a Friends concert, though the Lucketts can accommodate 100. About half of their shows sell out ahead of time, and often they have to turn people away. Pink House shows can entertain 150, though about 40 people usually show. Eighty folks signed up for the hONEyhoUSe show, due to increased advertising by the couple.
In Cahoots House Concerts, co-produced by Bob and Nikki Weizenecker and the local band The Mitguards, can host 100 people for outdoor shows, though they’ve had as many as 130. For them, a concert usually brings in about 90 people.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience for 10 years,” said Bob. “You can see why these are popular, with their intimate venue, instead of seeing Jimmy Buffett from far away at Coors Field.”
House concerts might sound like a nice way to make some extra cash on the side. Limborg would like to dash that dream.
Admission for many house concerts starts at $20, but all of that goes to the musicians. Hosts sink their own money into finding sound board engineers, chair rentals, beverages, plates, forks and other necessary items. Often they’ll take the band to dinner and even put them up for the night, before they make their way to the next tour stop.
“We don’t make anything,” said Limborg. “All the little stuff we do here — it’s a labor of love. I don’t think people should look at house concerts as a way to make money. It’s a way to support musicians and have a nice event at home.”
The hills are alive
Dakota Blonde, Tallgrass, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Willy Porter, Peter Mulvey, Pat Donohue, Michael Johnson.
Singer-songwriters, duos, trios. House concert music comes in all genres and formations, though it tends to fall heavily into the folk, bluegrass and Americana camps.
Booking the shows requires some finagling, as each series pulls from the same pool of musicians, said Limborg. But there’s zero cutthroat competition; they all attend each other’s shows and make sure they don’t book concerts on the same nights.
Finding and booking bands works a little differently for each series. After so many years of producing shows, the Lucketts have developed relationships with the artists’ management companies. They’ll reach out and offer musicians they think might fit the house concert series.
“The artists spend the night at the house,” said Whitney, “and over breakfast the next morning, I always ask them: ‘Who do you think would be a great fit here?’”
While the Mitguards do the booking for the In Cahoots series, and the Weizeneckers provide the venue and potluck, interested bands often reach out every week via the Pink House website. Limborg and Brecht also discover musicians by getting out and about to shows around the state.
“It’s our concert, so we pick people we love,” said Limborg. “We get a lot of other people contacting us. They’re always looking for gigs. Any musician is. That’s what they do.”
The first step is listening to the band’s music on their website. If they pass the listen test, Limborg and Brecht will find a way to see the band perform live. They drove to Avogrado’s Number in Fort Collins to vet hONEyhoUSe.
“We were impressed with their actual performance and their stories,” said Limborg. “That part is important. And how they get along with whoever’s watching them is important. We try to provide performers who will interact with the crowd. That’s the difference between a house concert and a venue like Stargazers (Theatre and Event Center).”
Some performers are so nice that they’re invited back twice, or multiple times, such as Dakota Blonde, who plays annually for Pink House, and Grammy Award-winning American roots singer Mollie O’Brien and her husband, guitarist Rich Moore, who are to perform at the next Pink House show Sept. 16.
Bands stand to make pretty decent money, Bob Weizenecker said. His series guarantees the bands $800, but they often make much more. Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically trained musicians who describe their music as chamberfolk, made $3,000 at their In Cahoots show. Performers make about $1,000 to $2,000 at a Friends House concert, said Luckett.
“Musicians say house concerts have saved their business,” said Bob. “It’s a good win for everybody. At a bar, they make 500 bucks, but nobody’s paying attention unless you’re really good. The band makes all the money. They sell sweatshirts, hats, CDs.”
hONEyhoUSe made more than $1,300 at its July show.
“They made $445 in merchandise sales and sold 21 CDs,” said Limborg. “This was better than usual. We were really thrilled with the girls. We think they did an excellent job. Everybody was raving about them. It was one of our better events.”
HOUSE CONCERTS SERIES
Pink House Concerts
Next show: Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore, potluck at 2 p.m., music at 3 p.m. Sept. 16, $20, reservations required; 268-0903, pinkhouseconcerts@gmail.com, pinkhouseconcerts.com
Friends House Concerts
Next show: Darden Smith, 7:30 p.m. Friday, call for location, $30-$45; 373-8879, house-concerts.org, eventbrite.com
In Cahoots House Concerts
No upcoming show scheduled, potluck at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., Manitou Springs, $20, reservations recommended: rweizenecker@gmail.com, themitguards.com/cahoots.htm
