Old Town Hot Springs, Steamboat Springs
Strawberry Park is high on the itinerary of Steamboat Springs visitors, especially in the winter, when a hot soak combined with the mountain town’s champagne powder makes for an idyllic, unforgettable experience. Old Town Hot Springs doesn’t have near the rustic feel. Situated near downtown, it sets itself apart in other ways.
The complex is a community staple, a unique nonprofit that seeks to expand wellness beyond its rejuvenating pools. Voters have consistently ranked the fitness center and personal trainers high in the annual “Best of the Boat” contest. With eight lap lanes stretching 25 yards in waters around 80 degrees, Old Town is a proud sponsor of the Steamboat Swim Team. Parents keep their kids occupied for the day at shallow pools and waterslides made just for them.
The place depends on local membership and support. But mostly, it depends on the Heart Spring.
That’s the source that every minute pumps 220 gallons of 102-degree water out of the ground, stocked with earthly minerals including well-known healers lithium and sulfate. Old Town has built its smallest tub steps away from the spring. Elsewhere, soakers relax beneath a waterfall in the hottest pool kept between 102 and 104 degrees. The main pool hovers around 98 degrees, with several bends and corners that provide soaking spots for smaller groups.
Rules: Suits required. No glass or alcohol on property and no smoking. Food and drinks must be kept at least 5 feet from pools
Address: 136 S Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, 80487
Hours: 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends
Contact: 970-879-1828, oldtownhotpsprings.org
Getting there: Head west on Interstate 70, exiting for Colorado 9. Go 37 miles to U.S. 40 west. Enter town after about 52 miles and see Old Town on the right.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE