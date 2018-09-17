Wiesbaden Hot Springs
It should have come as no surprise when an archaeological study revealed that Ute Chief Ouray built one of his homes near the site of today’s Wiesbaden Hot Springs. He, of course, appreciated the miracle waters rising from the Earth.
Now Wiesbaden is a tourist attraction, though not nearly to the level of the big pool at the heart of Ouray. While families flock to Ouray Hot Springs for the frills, this healing center has remained humble, honoring the Utes to whom it first belonged. Tribal members have held ceremonies here in recent years.
The waters are kept as natural as possible, not recirculated or stocked with chemicals to ruin the powers of the natural minerals. Visitors have to shower first. No lotions, makeup, hair gel or any such man-made concoction may enter. “We absolutely cannot accommodate those who have used tobacco in the last month,” boldly reads Wiesbaden’s website.
The “Shining Mountains,” as natives knew the San Juans, complete the serenity of the outdoor pool, its temperatures ranging from 99 to 102 degrees. The Lorelei pool, named for the water spirit of legend who called to sailors, is the most intimate and natural spot and comes with its own fee.
A unique “soaking” option is the vapor cave, its chambers filled with steam by flows under the rock floors. The cave was created accidentally by miners searching for gold. The spa came under its first owner, a colorful character who went by Mother Buchanan.
Overnighters choose from small rooms, an apartment, a hilltop cottage and a historic house. Day guests are welcome.
Rules: Suits required except in Lorelei pool. No smoking, alcohol pets or glass.
Address: 625 Fifth St., Ouray, 81427
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. day use
Contact: 970-325-4347
Getting there: Go west on U.S. 24 to the stoplight in Buena Vista, and turn left for U.S. 285 south. After about 35 miles, turn right for U.S. 50 west and follow through Montrose. Turn left onto U.S. 550 south to Ouray. In town, turn left on Seventh Avenue, then right on Fifth Street to the spa.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE