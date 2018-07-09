Glenwood Hot Springs Resort
The Utes had a name for the geothermal spring gracing Glenwood Springs: Yampah, meaning “big medicine.” Appropriately, the town became famous for building the world’s biggest pool of mineral- packed water that promises to heal all aches and pains. At 405 feet long and 100 feet wide, there’s room for all weary travelers. The 100-by-40-foot pool nearby is for smaller groups to delight in temperatures around 104 degrees.
The kiddie pool, diving board and massive, twisting water slides (separate fee to ride) are this century’s additions to Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, which began as a more exclusive, Victorian retreat in 1888. Medical experts had a presence at the resort through World War II, when the U.S. Navy sent servicemen there to get well. Now based in the historic, sandstone bathhouse, the Spa of the Rockies offers unique therapies involving mineral baths, mud, massages and rituals with Eastern influences. A combination of four treatments is listed on the menu as “Ultimate Zen.”
A 107-room lodge adds to the resort’s modern amenities. Along with full soaking access, overnighters can snag a complimentary breakfast at the poolside grill. Capitalizing on the opportunity for nearby mountain adventure, the resort sells packages featuring cycling and rafting excursions.
Rules: Suits required. No pets by the pools.
Address: Pool at 401 N. River St., Glenwood Springs, 81601
Hours: Day use at pools 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: 970-947-2955 for pool, 800-537-7946 for lodge reservations, hotspringspool.com
Getting there: Going west on Interstate 70, take exit 116 and turn right at the light. Turn right at the next light onto River Street and see pool parking to the left. The lodge is located the next street over, on Sixth Street.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE