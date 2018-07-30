Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Moffat
In the San Luis Valley, there is always something to discover. It is a magical part of southern Colorado overseen by the Sangre de Cristo mountains, the sage-covered flatlands keeping such mysteries as sand dunes, an alligator farm and an alien watchtower. Stories of Native Americans and Spanish settlers are held tightly here. They are told at Joyful Journey Hot Springs, built proudly upon the land where early people were said to have found restoration.
Sitting at 7,700 feet on the valley floor, Joyful Journey calls itself “a sanctuary, a community and a retreat.” In an online message to patrons, the owner refers to herself as “a guardian,” a protector of the waters intended to “awaken the hearts and uplift the spirits of all who come.”
The mineral springs naturally flow between 120 and 145 degrees, but the warmth of three intimate pools is far more soothing. They are perched on wooden boardwalks with shade and open views of the not-so-distant peaks. One is kept at 98 degrees, another at 104 degrees and the other at 108 degrees, none treated with chlorine or any other chemicals, so as to maintain the organic promise of the place. The pools are drained and cleaned nightly.
Lodging includes hotel rooms, teepees and romantic yurts. Day trippers have taken advantage of $10 Tuesdays, while locals participate in regular yoga sessions on the lawn. Senses are further enlightened in the spa, which offers a variety of messages and healing ointments.
Rules: Clothing required. No children younger than 5 in pools.
Address: 28640 County Road 58EE, Moffat, 81143
Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. every day
Contact: 719-256-4328, joyfuljourneyhotsprings.com
Getting there: Go west on U.S. 24 toward Buena Vista and turn left at the light in town for U.S. 285 south. Follow about 62 miles and turn left onto Colorado 17. In less than 2 miles, turn left onto County Road 58EE to hot springs.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE